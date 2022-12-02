Read full article on original website
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
siouxlandnews.com
Pioneer Village transforms Plymouth Co. Fairgrounds into winter wonderland
LE MARS, Iowa — It's a winter wonderland straight out of a storybook and it's all just right up the road. Santa and his elves have transformed part of Le Mars into the North Pole. Pioneer Village is an annual tradition giving Siouxlanders of all ages a chance to take in all the holiday cheer the season has to offer.
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
siouxlandnews.com
Peirce Mansion hosts holiday open house
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Volunteers came together at the Peirce Mansion for the Annual Christmas Open House. It was decorated for the holidays with trees in nearly every room, with each room with a different theme. Volunteers handle the upkeep and donations for the mansion so that people can...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Homestead Holidays at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is once again putting on its annual Homestead Holiday event!. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 25th, visitors can stroll through the homestead site and enjoy all of the holiday lights and decorations. Bring the family down for...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR
LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa reports first flu deaths of the 2022-23 season
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday the first influenza-related deaths confirmed as occurring during the 2022-23 influenza season: both elderly people (81 years and over) from northern Iowa with underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3, 2022. Influenza strains,...
Iowa Moron Breaks Sacred Birthday Tradition
In this Iowa moron story, it should be noted that I am the Iowa moron. I broke a sacred birthday tradition and I kind of feel guilty about it. On December 5, I will turn 32 years old. Nothing to get too excited about but you do only get one birthday a year so I'm looking forward to enjoying the day. Normally on your birthday everyone is really nice to you, your friends buy you a beer, and people wish you a happy birthday. The one problem with this year is...I might've broken a sacred birthday rule. It's not that big of a deal but it's something I have to get off my chest.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College student aspires to keep the world running
NORFOLK, Neb. – Issac Godinez Ponce’s family had dreams for him to one day to enter the world of medicine to care for people or become an advocate for others as an attorney; however, he felt a calling to help the professionals who help their patients and clients in another way. He has chosen a path to become a professional in the field of automotive repair and he is fulfilling that dream at Northeast Community College.
