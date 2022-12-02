Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you guess all 54 nations to have ever played a World Cup knockout?
They bring the colour to the tournament – just tell us the baker's dozen of CAF sides to turn up to the greatest show on Earth. You have 10 minutes to pick 51 nations. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you find the 30 players who are record appearance makers for their nation?
You have 10 minutes to pick 13 nations. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it. THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 12 Asian nations to have played at the World Cup?. Didier Drogba stopped a civil war in...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every nation's manager at the 2022 World Cup?
There aren't nearly as many left – but can you tell us who every head coach at the start of the World Cup managed?. You have 10 minutes to pick 85 words. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from the 2006 World Cup match against England?
Three minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Switzerland line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Serbia?. One Portuguese player became England's most wanted after this...
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
fourfourtwo.com
How to watch free Argentina vs Australia live stream, plus match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
Find an Argentina vs Australia live stream for this round of 16 clash at Qatar 2022. Argentina vs Australia live stream and match preview, Saturday December 3, 7pm GMT. Argentina vs Australia live stream and match preview. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new...
Comments / 0