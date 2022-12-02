ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 3 days ago

These are the variables that could be pivotal in seeing who comes out on top between the Las Vegas Raider and Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers both come into their game on Sunday with neither team being able to afford a loss.

It makes the opportunity for X-factors to step into the fold and make the key difference a big one, and we'll get into those below.

Will Josh Jacobs play?

This could very well end up being the biggest key in the game on Sunday.

It looks like a more promising prospect after the Raiders star running back was able to be a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

The calf injury that Jacobs aggravated in the Raiders' win last week over the Seattle Seahawks will be one to watch, though, heading into Sunday.

With one of the NFL's worst run defenses on deck, Jacobs could be a one-man wrecking crew again if he's able to suit up.

Can the Raiders take advantage of an injured offensive line?

It's fairly remarkable that Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been able to reach a new career-high in sacks this season when no one else on the Raiders roster has more than one.

Against the Chargers, they could change that, as Los Angeles could be without their two best starting offensive lineman.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has long been out all season, and center Corey Linsley didn't practice on Thursday because of a concussion.

If Linsley can't man the pivot against the Raiders, the. Chargers will be hard pressed to give quarterback Justin Herbert adequate protection.

