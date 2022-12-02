Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Holiday Parade brought a winter wonderland to Main Street
Brooklyn Athridge, Santana Leyva, Sofia Leyva and AJ Athridge ride with Stage Door Studios float. The Oriole Bird with Kathy Hultquist at the front of the Sarasota holiday parade line. Kayleigh Pritchett, Alexandria Maulfair and Zoey Selby participate in the parade with Sarasota High School Theatre float. Cali and Petunia...
Mysuncoast.com
A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members. The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art. According to organizers, the event is a...
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Mysuncoast.com
Seafood and Music on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site. Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd...
Mysuncoast.com
Winter Festival returns to St. Armands
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
Holiday Fun on the Suncoast
The holidays come around quicker each year. I’m convinced this is just another aspect of aging. So, when you are planning your activities for that sweet slice of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, thoughtful consideration of all options is a must. There are the usual suspects, including Universal Studios and Disney World if entertaining visitors. And, of course, local favorites like Selby Gardens and Mote Marine are a given if showing off some of Sarasota’s great destinations. We were thinking out of the box as we set out to narrow down a long list of interesting ideas to a “must-try” trio for this sparkly season. And we have a little something for everyone.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
thebradentontimes.com
Weekend Sounds December 2-4
BRADENTON — Bradenton will be alive with music this weekend, especially the blues! Between the return of the Bradenton Blues Fest and the multiple after-party performances planned at area venues, as well as the other bands taking to local stages this weekend, the 941’s live music fans are unofficially invited to a proverbial smorgasbord of live music. Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
Longboat Observer
Meals on Wheels collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for senior clients
Bradenton's Gini Mitchell, East County's Shawna Cranston and Lakewood Ranch's Christina Ballard greet people and collect shoeboxes. Lakewood Ranch's Diane Collom and Bob Collom donate 13 shoeboxes. Diane Collom says they have donated 13 shoeboxes to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee for the past eight years. Esplanade at Lakewood...
Florida Strawberry Festival's lineup now includes Ludacris, The Jacksons and more
As previously announced, other major headliners include Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Train.
Several local events to get you in the holiday spirit this weekend
The weekend of Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 is packed full of events to get you in the holiday spirit, including Santafest, Christmas tree lightings and more.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
ABC Action News
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
Mysuncoast.com
Local businesses unite for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of local vendors gathered outside of the UTC Mall for the Holiday Mega Market. This to provide a one-stop shop for consumers and encourage them to shop local. Whether it’s woodwork, hand crafted gourd lanterns, or a gift for your furry friends—dozens of local businesses...
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants. The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.
wfla.com
Stunning home in Lido Key set for absolute auction this weekend
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. For more information call 1-800-332-3767.
speedonthewater.com
Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds
If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
Mysuncoast.com
Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse supports first responders after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse is arranging a big thank you to first responders for all their hard work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, the staff hosted a fundraiser aiming to raise thousands for firefighters in Sarasota County. The outdoor barbeque restaurant and bar hosted...
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
