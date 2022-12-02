ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Longboat Observer

Sarasota Holiday Parade brought a winter wonderland to Main Street

Brooklyn Athridge, Santana Leyva, Sofia Leyva and AJ Athridge ride with Stage Door Studios float. The Oriole Bird with Kathy Hultquist at the front of the Sarasota holiday parade line. Kayleigh Pritchett, Alexandria Maulfair and Zoey Selby participate in the parade with Sarasota High School Theatre float. Cali and Petunia...
Mysuncoast.com

A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members. The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art. According to organizers, the event is a...
Mysuncoast.com

A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Mysuncoast.com

Seafood and Music on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site. Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd...
Mysuncoast.com

Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
SuncoastPost

Holiday Fun on the Suncoast

The holidays come around quicker each year. I’m convinced this is just another aspect of aging. So, when you are planning your activities for that sweet slice of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, thoughtful consideration of all options is a must. There are the usual suspects, including Universal Studios and Disney World if entertaining visitors. And, of course, local favorites like Selby Gardens and Mote Marine are a given if showing off some of Sarasota’s great destinations. We were thinking out of the box as we set out to narrow down a long list of interesting ideas to a “must-try” trio for this sparkly season. And we have a little something for everyone.
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest

A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
thebradentontimes.com

Weekend Sounds December 2-4

BRADENTON — Bradenton will be alive with music this weekend, especially the blues! Between the return of the Bradenton Blues Fest and the multiple after-party performances planned at area venues, as well as the other bands taking to local stages this weekend, the 941’s live music fans are unofficially invited to a proverbial smorgasbord of live music. Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
Longboat Observer

Meals on Wheels collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for senior clients

Bradenton's Gini Mitchell, East County's Shawna Cranston and Lakewood Ranch's Christina Ballard greet people and collect shoeboxes. Lakewood Ranch's Diane Collom and Bob Collom donate 13 shoeboxes. Diane Collom says they have donated 13 shoeboxes to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee for the past eight years. Esplanade at Lakewood...
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
ABC Action News

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
Mysuncoast.com

Local businesses unite for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of local vendors gathered outside of the UTC Mall for the Holiday Mega Market. This to provide a one-stop shop for consumers and encourage them to shop local. Whether it’s woodwork, hand crafted gourd lanterns, or a gift for your furry friends—dozens of local businesses...
speedonthewater.com

Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds

If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
Mysuncoast.com

Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse supports first responders after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse is arranging a big thank you to first responders for all their hard work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, the staff hosted a fundraiser aiming to raise thousands for firefighters in Sarasota County. The outdoor barbeque restaurant and bar hosted...
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
theonlinecurrent.com

Ian has brought ignorance

Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.

