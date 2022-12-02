Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
‘Lawsuit factory’ attorney behind thousands of California ADA lawsuits pleads guilty to tax fraud
Northern California attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of disability lawsuits against local and state businesses over the past two decades, forcing some to shut down, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal tax fraud case. The plea bargain could net the Sacramento attorney 18 months of home confinement and...
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
South San Francisco police seize large stash of pot, heroin, fentanyl and LSD
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco confirmed a significant drug seizure Friday afternoon at a hotel that included a large amount of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD.According to a tweet by the South San Francisco Police Department, officers found the drugs inside a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. Police also found evidence of drug sales and distribution. Police did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with the drug bust or provide specific quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation is still ongoing.
SFGate
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SFGate
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
SFGate
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
sfstandard.com
These Are Oakland’s Worst Areas for Catalytic Converter Theft. One Mechanic Gets 25 Calls a Day
When Greg Mayeda started the engine of his 2010 Prius one September morning, the usually docile hum of the hybrid car struck a different tone than usual. “It sounded like a Harley,” Mayeda said. Thieves had ripped the catalytic converter out of his Prius. And it wasn’t the first...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
2 suspects arrested after climbing building while drunk: San Mateo police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals were arrested Friday after they drunkenly entered a building under construction, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced in a Facebook post. The two subjects then climbed up the scaffolding on site towards a crane on the site. Police then ordered the two people out of the structure. […]
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansion
There is a lot of news we hear and we heard where they tell us that they have found the stolen watch or vehicle or whatnot. There is news circulating on the internet that a stolen car reported in September 1992 was found buried at a California mansion. According to that news,
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apple Store Robbery: $35K of iPhones and Laptops Stolen on Black Friday
Two men threatened violence toward shoppers while they stole merchandise worth $35,000 at an Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Palo Alto police took the robbery call at 4:17 p.m. after two suspects entered the the downtown Palo Alto store and shoplifted several items, including multiple iPhones and laptops.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history
Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
VIDEO: As Apple employees watch helplessly, thieves take $35K in merchandise on Black Friday
Two people who entered the Apple store in downtown Palo Alto on Nov. 25 during a busy Black Friday sales event made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said. The theft, captured on video, was reported at 340 University Ave. at 4:17 p.m., acting police Capt....
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Comments / 0