Lady Vols Goes Down To Wire With No. 9 Virginia Tech, Falls 59-56
Senior Jordan Horston recorded her second double-double of the season on Sunday, as Tennessee battled No. 9 Virginia Tech down to the wire in a nail-biter before coming up short in Thompson-Boling Arena, 59-56, in the 2022 Jimmy V Women’s Classic. The Lady Vols (4-5), who were playing without...
Tennessee Headed To The Orange Bowl To Play Clemson Dec. 30, 2022
Tennessee is heading to Miami to take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30, 2022. Kickoff is 7 Central Time on ESPN. Vol offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted the head coaching position at the University of South Florida. It was not immediately clear if Golesh will stick for around for UT’s bowl game.
