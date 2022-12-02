Read full article on original website
IUP FOOTBALL TO PLAY SHEPHERD IN SUPER REGION ONE FINALS TODAY
The IUP Crimson Hawks football team will take on Shepherd today in the NCAA Super Region One championship round. Last week, the Crimson Hawks clamped down Ashland and controlled the ball in a 19-13 victory in last weekend’s second round. Shepherd (12-1) is hitting the road for the first time in the postseason as the region’s number two seed. The Rams knocked off New Haven by a 16-13 score on November 19, advancing in the playoffs following a 37-27 slugfest with Slippery Rock last weekend.
BOTH CRIMSON HAWKS TEAMS REMAIN UNDEFEATED
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The IUP women’s basketball team held on for a 72-64 victory against Bloomsburg, remaining undefeated and finishing out a sweep of the opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover weekend. Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP (6-0, 2-0) offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39...
RIVER VALLEY BASKETBALL WINS FIRST GAME OF TIPOFF TOURNEY
At the River Valley Tipoff Tourney, The panthers defeated Mt. Pleasant in overtime 62-54. The Panthers led by 16 at halftime but the vikings stormed back to force overtime. The panthers were led by Dom Speal with 20 points. Jayden Whitfield had 17 points and Brad McDivitt chipped in 13 points.
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season
INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION
Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Derry’s Isabella DePalma
Last season, Derry’s softball team turned in one of the more memorable performances of the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. After struggling to a 3-10 overall record in the regular season, Derry nearly knocked off a. team that went 14-5, losing by a score of 5-4. “We knew...
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
JAMES RONALD SHERBAUGH, SR., 79
James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh, Sr., 79, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943 in New Derry, PA. Jim graduated from Derry Area High...
MAX “EUGENE” WIDDOWSON, 86
Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, NY and formerly of Clymer, PA passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Born on November 18, 1935, he was the son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson. Eugene is survived by his sister, J. Patricia McGary Fulmer...
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
Butler hosts Annual Holiday Craft Show this Weekend
The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting its 51st Annual American Holiday Craft Show this weekend with over 60 vendors. Organizers say it is the best place to shop for that person who has everything. “People are real true craftsmen and artisans and their work ranges from leather to...
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
