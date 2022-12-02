Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season
INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
wdadradio.com
BOTH CRIMSON HAWKS TEAMS REMAIN UNDEFEATED
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The IUP women’s basketball team held on for a 72-64 victory against Bloomsburg, remaining undefeated and finishing out a sweep of the opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover weekend. Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP (6-0, 2-0) offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
wdadradio.com
DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION
Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
wdadradio.com
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
Greencastle boys basketball drops Mifflin County in James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament
In the opening round of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament, Greencastle (1-0) picked up a 65-54 victory against Mifflin County (0-1) Friday. The Huskies kept within striking distance throughout, but the Blue Devils pulled away with a 16-7 fourth-quarter rally. Conner Wright and Eli Sterling powered the Blue Devils offensively....
wdadradio.com
JAMES RONALD SHERBAUGH, SR., 79
James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh, Sr., 79, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943 in New Derry, PA. Jim graduated from Derry Area High...
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard wins second straight football championship
Montgomery County’s Quince Orchard High School won Maryland’s 4A state football championship on Thursday! The team’s head coach and quarterback spoke with FOX 5 about the big win.
lazytrips.com
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
wdadradio.com
OTHER FIRE CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First responders had to deal with several other calls on Friday along with the fire at the apartment complex in Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Association members were dispatched for a brush fire on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. That call came in at 5:51 PM. This marks the 72nd reported brush fire for the year in Indiana County.
nomadlawyer.org
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
wdadradio.com
MAX “EUGENE” WIDDOWSON, 86
Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, NY and formerly of Clymer, PA passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Born on November 18, 1935, he was the son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson. Eugene is survived by his sister, J. Patricia McGary Fulmer...
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Blue & Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
The place is not just for adults; it's a family-friendly affair that will have you returning for more. Whether you're looking for a nightcap, family dinner, or want to unwind from a long day, this place has covered you. The best part about this quaint establishment is that it is...
wdadradio.com
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
Inside Nova
For sale: Mountain resort nearby in West Virginia
Dubbed by Realtor.com as “entertainment real estate,” Graystone Lodge in Capon Bridge, W.Va., features a main home and two guest houses, with some buildings connected via an elevated boardwalk. The picturesque five-acre property is located about 30 minutes from Winchester. Take a look.
