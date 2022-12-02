Read full article on original website
Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida
MARSHFIELD -- The suspect of a brutal double murder in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach on Saturday night. It's unclear when he will return to Massachusetts. Police have been looking for 27-year-old Keeley, who was considered "armed and dangerous," since Wednesday. On November 29, officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive for a well-being check and found the married couple dead. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were stabbed and bludgeoned. Carl Mattson was 70 years old and Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 Wednesday. According to a police warrant, Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived at the home occasionally.
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
WCVB
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Officials to Transition Committees
HYANNIS – Four local officials have been selected by Governor-elect Maura Healey to help with transitional efforts for her new administration. Tom Cahir, Paul Niedzwiecki, Dorothy Savarese, and Dan Wolf were appointed to serve on different transition policy committees for Healey. All four officials serve on the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman among group suing Sig Sauer, saying gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states, including Massachusetts, saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit,...
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack
A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
fallriverreporter.com
Recently fired Fall River teacher charged with obscene matter to minor after investigation
A former Fall River school teacher that was recently terminated after disturbing text messages surfaced has been charged. According to court records, 29-year-old Daniel Levin has been charged with Obscene Matter to Minor. Last week, Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted #mayorkoch #quincypolice
Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Center hit with alleged racist threats and an assault with a deadly weapon late Friday morning. An Asian mother, her brother and her three children were allegedly...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Lisa Heino, who stole disability benefits from a Marine Corps veteran, to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded guilty in August to stealing disability benefits from a veteran and retired federal employee in her care is scheduled to be sentenced in a federal courtroom in Boston Friday morning. A Massachusetts state court appointed Lisa Heino, 55, of Newport, Rhode Island, in May 2014 as...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
