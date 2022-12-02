Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Man arrested after assaulting police officers in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — Geneva Police responded to the Geneva City Hall for the report of an assault-in-progress around 7:40 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had struck an individual with a closed fist during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Officers quickly located the suspect,...
rochesterfirst.com
Two people charged in connection to November ambush murder on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people tied to a November ambush murder and stolen vehicle pursuit on Norton Street were charged Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). 33-year-old Jerrod Dozier and 29-year-old Jessica Maynard were both charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon following...
Special needs advocates, police investigate incident at Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
Father of slain 12-year-old speaks out, wants suspect-at-large caught
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last Monday, 12-year-old Juan Lopez was gunned down in the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street in the City. It immediately prompted the mayor, police chief, and faith leaders to demand action and greater accountability. Thursday, Juan’s father, Jose Lopez, spoke out. He wants this case– still unsolved– locked up […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee Brittni Iverson after reported fight inside a building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A worker at a DePaul Addiction Services Center on Dewey Avenue is dead. Rochester police are trying to find out if the death of Brittni Iverson is the result of a fight inside the facility. RPD and the family of Iverson are waiting for the Monroe County medical examiner to determine Iverson’s cause of death.
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing teen in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Irondequoit. Alexandra Cruz was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. Cruz is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department.
Niagara Falls Reporter
Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue
UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
WHEC TV-10
Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a “sovereign citizen” after facing murder charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
Rochester pawn shop owner sentenced after selling $6M worth of stolen items
Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items bought from "boosters" as well.
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
Comments / 4