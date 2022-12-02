Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.

