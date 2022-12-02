Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
US soccer star Tim Weah thinks injured teammate Christian Pulisic will play in Netherlands game
Editor's note: The U.S. men's national soccer team confirmed that Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the U.S.-Netherlands match on Dec. 3. With the U.S. vs. Netherlands knockout round match less than a day away in the 2022 World Cup, fans are wondering if U.S. soccer player Christian Pulisic will make it back onto the field.
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
US soccer fans upset over World Cup knockout by Netherlands
Better luck next time? At the World Trade Center Oculus, the gray skies and rain Saturday reflected the mood of roughly 100 US soccer fans and staff members watching the US men’s national team get ejected by the Netherlands in the round of 16 match. “There is a lot of young kids out there playing their hearts out,” said Kyle Slendorn 22, who traveled from Hoboken, NJ, to watch the game. “It just kind of caught up to them here, playing a Dutch team that had a lot more experience in it.” Previous 1 of 2 Next After trailing by two goals for the...
Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss
Charles Barkley’s “guarantee!” that the U.S. Men’s National Team would beat the Netherlands and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal seemed to give one of the Dutch goalscorers a bit of added motivation ahead of the match. Memphis, who scored the first goal in the Netherlands 3-1 win over the USMNT, apparently saw Read more... The post Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Achraf Hakimi endured Fifa ban to emerge as Morocco’s World Cup ace
Madrid-born full-back is starring for Paris Saint-Germain and is key to his country’s hopes of upsetting the 2010 champions Spain
WCNC
World Cup 2022: Disappointing end for young US team
DOHA, Qatar — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo looks to shine like Mbappé and Messi at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer. Lionel Messi has been thrilling fans with his goals and dribbles. So what about Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the other superstars at the World Cup?. OK, he's broken a tournament record by becoming the first player to score...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Bay News 9
City fans react to Team USA's World Cup loss
Fans of the United States men's national soccer team erupted when Haji Wright scored Saturday against the Netherlands. People woke up early and gathered at the Football Factory at Legends, a popular Manhattan bar, hopeful to see their favorite team advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. "We were here at...
Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match
“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
Sporting News
Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat
The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
FIFA World Cup 2022: US star Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic was cleared to play for the United States in its round of 16 match at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead. Pulisic left...
How has the USMNT fared in the knockout round of the World Cup?
The United States men's national team has qualified for the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. WGN News Now looks at how they've fared over the years in that stage of the tournament.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar's 1 liquor store
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar's capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn't a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
Sporting News
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle
New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation's health and...
Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says
People have a broad idea of being a good member of society, but voting topped the list, said Richard Wike, Pew's global attitudes research director.
Where in the World is Giovanni Reyna?
There have been two consistent storylines surrounding the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The first has to do with the amount of sheer talent throughout this squad, perhaps the deepest roster ever fielded. The second is its youth. That combination is the main reason that so many soccer fans in the United States are stoked about the potential for this team. Of course, those expectations go hand in hand with an immense amount of pressure, especially given that the 2018 team failed to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
Comments / 0