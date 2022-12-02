ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US soccer fans upset over World Cup knockout by Netherlands

Better luck next time? At the World Trade Center Oculus, the gray skies and rain Saturday reflected the mood of roughly 100 US soccer fans and staff members watching the US men’s national team get ejected by the Netherlands in the round of 16 match. “There is a lot of young kids out there playing their hearts out,” said Kyle Slendorn 22, who traveled from Hoboken, NJ, to watch the game. “It just kind of caught up to them here, playing a Dutch team that had a lot more experience in it.” Previous 1 of 2 Next After trailing by two goals for the...
The Comeback

Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss

Charles Barkley’s “guarantee!” that the U.S. Men’s National Team would beat the Netherlands and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal seemed to give one of the Dutch goalscorers a bit of added motivation ahead of the match. Memphis, who scored the first goal in the Netherlands 3-1 win over the USMNT, apparently saw Read more... The post Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WCNC

World Cup 2022: Disappointing end for young US team

DOHA, Qatar — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Ronaldo looks to shine like Mbappé and Messi at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer. Lionel Messi has been thrilling fans with his goals and dribbles. So what about Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the other superstars at the World Cup?. OK, he's broken a tournament record by becoming the first player to score...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Bay News 9

City fans react to Team USA's World Cup loss

Fans of the United States men's national soccer team erupted when Haji Wright scored Saturday against the Netherlands. People woke up early and gathered at the Football Factory at Legends, a popular Manhattan bar, hopeful to see their favorite team advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. "We were here at...
People

Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match

“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world.  In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
Sporting News

Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat

The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
Grand Haven Tribune

Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing

After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
Citrus County Chronicle

World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar's 1 liquor store

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar's capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn't a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
Sporting News

Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss

The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation's health and...
FanBuzz

Where in the World is Giovanni Reyna?

There have been two consistent storylines surrounding the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The first has to do with the amount of sheer talent throughout this squad, perhaps the deepest roster ever fielded. The second is its youth. That combination is the main reason that so many soccer fans in the United States are stoked about the potential for this team. Of course, those expectations go hand in hand with an immense amount of pressure, especially given that the 2018 team failed to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy