Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game
When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history. The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Why the Cowboys are rocking red stripes on their helmets during 'Sunday Night Football'
This is the second year in a row that the Cowboys have worn the helmet. The Cowboys’ helmets also have Medal of Honor decals in recognition of the National Medal of Honor Museum, as well as decals depicting the NFL’s Salute to Service emblem and the American flag.
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat
The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals
When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
Rumor: Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants
With the NFL season kicking into high gear, all the attention this week has turned to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to a rumor circulating, he wants to reunite with the New York Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on Saturday that based on his observations, it...
Pat Narduzzi Calls Chip Kelly 'Guru of College Football'
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has faced UCLA's Chip Kelly before.
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
Deion Sanders reportedly will leave Jackson State for Power 5 job
Deion Sanders is set to leave Jackson State for a Power 5 job following the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to a report. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders and some of his associates have already started representing Colorado in recruiting. Thamel says that a Jackson State staff...
The Steelers Get Huge 19-16 Win But Rookie George Pickens Planned Homecoming Celebration Destroyed
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their domination in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon into a nail-biting thrill ride late in the game. The Steelers were controlling the game but settling for field goals every time they got near the end zone. Pittsburgh ran the ball very effectively again against the Atlanta Falcons in a 19-16 victory that should not have been that close. The only touchdown for the black and gold was a pass from Kenny Pickett to third-string tight end Connor Heyward on a beautiful pass in the first half.
