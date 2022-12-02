ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Hawks cruise to an easy win over Denair in opening round of Riverbank Tournament

By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
High School Football PRO

Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manteca High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-A Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CBS Sacramento

Unbeaten Sac State tops Richmond 38-31 in FCS playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O'Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals.Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed...
westsideconnect.com

Gustine native joins Cal State East Bay Hall of Fame

John Rico figured that if he was ever going to be recognized for his exploits on the gridiron at Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay), it would’ve happened 20 years ago. “I think because they don’t have a football program anymore, and because it was 40 years...
247Sports

Stockton 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III has Pac-12 offer, ties

Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 receiver Kenneth Moore III already holds an early Pac-12 offer. He also has strong ties to the conference. Oregon State was the first to offer Moore. “I had tears of joy and it just made me more ready to get to work,” said Moore. “Coach...
ABC10

Stockton's Mayor to award Nate Diaz a key to the city

STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where city official were slated to honor professional fighter Nate Diaz with a key to the city. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. The key will now be awarded during Saturday night's...
247Sports

Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers

Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
westsideconnect.com

Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park

At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
abc10.com

Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy