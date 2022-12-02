Red Hawks cruise to an easy win over Denair in opening round of Riverbank Tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.

9 HOURS AGO