Red Hawks cruise to an easy win over Denair in opening round of Riverbank Tournament

Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
Escalon defeats Pleasant Valley in NorCal Regional Championship
The Escalon Cougars defeated the Pleasant Valley Vikings 42-20 at home in the CIF NorCal Regional Division 4-AA Championship. The Cougars are now playing for a state title after the double-digit victory on Friday.
Hughson defeats Ripon Christian in NorCal Regional Championship game
In a matchup between two Sac-Joaquin Section programs, the Hughson Huskies defeated the Ripon Christian Knights 31-28 in the CIF State NorCal Regional Division 5-AA Championship. A 21-point fourth quarter rally propelled the Huskies in the Regional game.
Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manteca High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-A Football Championship Bowl Game.
Unbeaten Sac State tops Richmond 38-31 in FCS playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O'Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals.Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed...
westsideconnect.com
Gustine native joins Cal State East Bay Hall of Fame
John Rico figured that if he was ever going to be recognized for his exploits on the gridiron at Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay), it would’ve happened 20 years ago. “I think because they don’t have a football program anymore, and because it was 40 years...
Folsom vs. De La Salle live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as one of California's best rivalries continues in a rematch of last year's CIF Northern California Division I-AA Bowl championship
Stockton 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III has Pac-12 offer, ties
Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 receiver Kenneth Moore III already holds an early Pac-12 offer. He also has strong ties to the conference. Oregon State was the first to offer Moore. “I had tears of joy and it just made me more ready to get to work,” said Moore. “Coach...
Stockton's Mayor to award Nate Diaz a key to the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where city official were slated to honor professional fighter Nate Diaz with a key to the city. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. The key will now be awarded during Saturday night's...
A half-mile of smiles: Lodi Parade of Lights warms spirits of hardy crowd on a cold night
NEITHER THE WINTERY weather nor the chill that the storm front brought with it stopped people from attending the annual Parade of Lights in Lodi. Hundreds gathered along Lockeford, Church and School streets in Lodi, dressed in their best Christmas attire, to watch and cheer for their favorite floats on Thursday evening.
Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
westsideconnect.com
Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park
At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
abc10.com
Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...
sjvsun.com
Duarte captures open north Valley House seat, Gray concedes defeat in multi-million dollar battle
Without any ballots left to count, Modesto nursery owner John Duarte will take office in the new 13th Congressional District. Late arriving ballots in the few weeks since the election have kept the contest between Duarte, a Republican and Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) a close one, but Duarte’s path to victory finally won out Friday.
