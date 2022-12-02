Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
westsidenewsny.com
Canandaigua National Corporation appoints new director
The Canandaigua National Corporation (CNC) Board of Directors has unanimously appointed attorney Erika J. Duthiers as Director. “Erika’s legal expertise in compliance and her community leadership will be invaluable as Canandaigua National Bank and Trust builds on its commitment as a leader in banking and community engagement throughout our service area,” said CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
Campus Times
Life and college students: a mutual hatred
There are only three states of being that you may inhabit as a college student. One: Oh god I hate everyone why do I go here. Two: Oh god everyone hates me what am I doing with my life. Three: Wait, I’m actually fine at the moment? (If you experience the lattermost regularly, I would like to put you in a jar and study you.)
Northeast, Aquinas, and Brockport notch impressive wins
Jaivein Fell's game-winner with .03 seconds to go lifted Northeast to victory
westsidenewsny.com
Milt Danko, of Spencerport, solicited donations for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his wife
Milt Danko, of Spencerport, single-handedly solicited donations totaling $1,200 for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his wife, Nancy, who resides at Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport. Milt and Nancy have been married for 55 years and he visits her at Elderwood two to three times a day. Milt taught at Spencerport High School for many years. Nancy was a Brownie Girl Scout Troop Leader, Preschool Director at Ogden Baptist Church, and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International.
Mayor Evans announces founding members of ROC Peace Collective
Mayor Evans also said the city is planning to add more non-profit organizations to the Roc Peace Collective.
westsidenewsny.com
Winter clothing drive announced
First Congregational Church – UCC Spencerport is engaged in an ongoing effort to support the needs of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rochester Academy Charter School (RACS), located at 310 Hinchey Road. RACS is a free K-12 charter school with students from all over Monroe County. It boasts a high school graduation rate of 94%.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
buffaloscoop.com
Amerks hosting PGA Championship Night in February
The Rochester Americans announced that the team is hosting PGA Championship Night in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of America on Friday, Feb. 17 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. The first of its kind, PGA Championship Night will celebrate the unique crossover...
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
Rochester LGBTQ community stands against hate with vigil for Club Q victims
Any hate crime against the LGBTQ Community in any part of the country is personal for those around Rochester who also identify or are allies to this group.
wrvo.org
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest
Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
Brighton Whole Foods: Daniele family to present last lawsuit Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
YAHOO!
Brockport college student who died after reported assault at work identified
UPDATE (Dec. 2, 2022): Rochester police identified the woman who died after she was allegedly attacked while working at an addiction center in Rochester this week as 33-year-old Brittni Iverson of Rochester. Iverson was a junior majoring in social work at SUNY Brockport, university officials confirmed on Friday. Further details...
WHEC TV-10
Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition holds dinner for first responders and community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community held a special event to recognize first responders for their commitment to public safety. Rochester’s Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition held its annual dinner for EMTs, firefighters, and police. After starting as a police recognition dinner, it’s grown to involve emergency responders as well as...
mhflsentinel.com
Keeping Our Promise Receives $50,000 “A Community Thrives” Grant
Keeping Our Promise Inc. of Mendon, NY is a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation. Keeping Our Promise will receive a $50,000 Community Thrives grant to help cover housing costs for newly arrived...
thestylus.org
