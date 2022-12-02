Read full article on original website
5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign
One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Rumor: Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants
With the NFL season kicking into high gear, all the attention this week has turned to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to a rumor circulating, he wants to reunite with the New York Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on Saturday that based on his observations, it...
SEC commissioner already making wild College Football Playoff argument
The week or two before the unveiling of the College Football Playoff field tends to feature a whole lot of lobbying on behalf of teams and conferences. Some of it is justified, some of it is a reach, and then there is whatever SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was up to on Friday.
The Steelers Get Huge 19-16 Win But Rookie George Pickens Planned Homecoming Celebration Destroyed
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their domination in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon into a nail-biting thrill ride late in the game. The Steelers were controlling the game but settling for field goals every time they got near the end zone. Pittsburgh ran the ball very effectively again against the Atlanta Falcons in a 19-16 victory that should not have been that close. The only touchdown for the black and gold was a pass from Kenny Pickett to third-string tight end Connor Heyward on a beautiful pass in the first half.
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
Steelers Week 13 Opponent’s Defensive Coordinator Criticizes Team’s Handling Of Rookie Kenny Pickett
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a matter of when, not if he would become the team’s starting signal-caller. He was called upon at halftime of the Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has not looked back since. He has slowly been improving each week and the team has currently scored 24+ points in two straight games while holding a 2-1 record during a three-game stretch since the bye week. In Week 13, the Atlanta Falcons will host Pittsburgh and defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, whose unit has allowed the fourth most points in the NFL, was critical about how Pickett’s development has been handled.
Cowboys players fined for Thanksgiving game 'Whack-A-Mole' touchdown celebration
The NFL has fined four Dallas Cowboys players varying amounts of money for their participation in a Thanksgiving game touchdown celebration. Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon were all fined for their Whack-a-Mole celebration that took place inside the giant Salvation Army pot in the end zone of AT&T Stadium.
49ers LB Fred Warner gives great quote about Brock Purdy
One San Francisco 49ers linebacker thinks he knows why Brock Purdy should be okay taking over as the team’s starter for the rest of the season. The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday to a broken foot that will end his season, meaning Purdy is going to be pressed into duty as long as the Niners are still playing.
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Broncos GM George Paton's Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
If the Denver Broncos give George Paton another chance, he has to ace the 2023 offseason.
