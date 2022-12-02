Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Wind calming with cold temperatures overnight
Happy Saturday! It has been a chilly and sunny afternoon, but now the cold is on the way. Wind gusts have been strong throughout much of the day today, gusting from the northwest around 35 to 40 mph. This has caused some power outages for parts of the Tri-State this afternoon. The good news is that the winds are starting to calm down and that trend will continue into the overnight tonight.
Comments / 0