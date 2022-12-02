ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Tribune

Top 10 concert picks this week in Sarasota, Bradenton, Punta Gorda

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzlhA_0jUvo6Ty00

The big news this week in local concerts is the return of Bradenton Blues Festival to Riverwalk this weekend. Along with the three-day festival itself, multiple musicians performing at the event will also play headlining shows at other venues in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

You'll find acclaimed blues musicians not even on the festival's lineup in our area as well this week, including another three-day festival in Sarasota. Other notable shows include a supergroup featuring members from multiple big-name rock and country bands, and a Grammy-nominated musician playing a concert on the lengthy list of local winter holiday celebrations. Here are this week's highlights. Details are subject to change.

More fun events:Top 5 things to do this weekend in Sarasota and Manatee

More music this month:10 biggest concerts, music festivals in Sarasota-Bradenton, Tampa Bay in December

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

Generation Radio

A supergroup featuring members from bands that are household names in rock and country, Generation Radio will return to the Sarasota area for a show at Joyland. The band's lineup includes former Rascal Flatts bassist/singer Jay DeMarcus, former Chicago bassist/vocalist Jason Scheff and drummer Steve Ferrone, formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Average White Band. Generation Radio also released its self-titled debut full-length earlier this year, with a sound that — as the group's name suggests — recalls the type of rock one would hear on the radio in the 1980s. 7:30 p.m. Friday; Joyland, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; $62.70-$156.75; 941-210-4110; joylandsarasota.com

More fun this month:100-plus things to do in December in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

Mike Zito and Crystal Shawanda

Before performing at Bradenton Blues Festival, guitarist and singer-songwriter Mike Zito will play a headlining show in Punta Gorda with another acclaimed blues musician, Crystal Shawanda. Zito won his latest Blues Music Award earlier this year, in the Blues Rock Album category for 2021's "Resurrection," as well as releasing the live album "Blues for the Southside." Shawanda, meanwhile, started out in country music before a successful switch to the blues, winning a Blues Album of the Year Juno Award (Canada's equivalent of the Grammys) for 2020's "Church House Blues." 7 p.m. Friday; Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda; $28.50-$48.50; 941-677-0290; thephoenixradio.com

Bites, sips and sights:Best rooftop bars, restaurants in Sarasota, Bradenton for food, drinks, waterfront views

J.P. Soars and the Red Hots

After recently performing at Big Top Brewing Company, South Florida blues guitarist and singer-songwriter J.P. Soars and his band the Red Hots will play another area show at Punta Gorda's Celtic Ray. The group earned four Blues Music Awards nominations earlier this year, including Band of the Year, B.B. King Entertainer and Instrumentalist — Guitar for Soars, and Instrumentalist — Drums for Chris Peet. Along with leading his own band, Soars has also played in the supergroup Southern Hospitality with Grammy-nominated pianist Victor Wainwright and fellow Floridian Damon Fowler. 9 p.m. Friday; Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 941-916-9115; celticray.net

Restaurant news:Popular Venice waterfront restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian could reopen soon

Hymn for Her

Also set to perform their second local show in as many weeks is alt-Americana act Hymn for Her, who will visit Bradenton's Birdrock Taco Shack during Village of the Arts' monthly Artwalk. Featuring husband and wife Wayne Waxing and Lucy Tight, the group toured Europe earlier this year, which they previously visited when they played England's music festival Glastonbury in 2017. Hymn for Her has also earned recognition from Rolling Stone, which named the track "Blue Balloons" from their 2018 album "Pop-n-Downers" one of the 10 best country and Americana songs of that week. 6:30 p.m. Friday; Birdrock Taco Shack, 1213 13th Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-545-9966; facebook.com/birdrocktaco

Laney Jones and the Spirits

The same weekend she plays Orange Blossom Revue in Lake Wales, alongside such big names in Americana as Margo Price and The Wood Brothers, Laney Jones and her band the Spirits will perform a headlining show at Sarasota's Fogartyville. Raised in Florida and now based in Nashville, Jones most recently released this year's album "Stories up High," with a sound that recalls indie-folk favorites Big Thief. Her previous releases include her 2016 self-titled full-length, also landing on Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know that same year. 7:15 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Friday; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $18, $15 members, $9 students ages 13 and up; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org

Brewery news:Punta Gorda-founded brewery opening new Sarasota location at University Town Center

Bradenton Blues Festival

The 11th annual music festival featuring national and international names in the blues return this weekend to its longtime home of Bradenton Riverwalk, after taking place for the last two years at LECOM Park. Serbia-born blues guitarist/singer Ana Popovic will headline Saturday's main concert along with other musicians including Mike Zito and Florida's own Albert Castiglia, who will perform separate sets then together as the Blood Brothers. The weekend also includes a Friday concert headlined by Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe, and Sunday's Blues Brunch with Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations. Friday-Sunday; Bradenton Riverwalk, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; $20 Friday, $55 Saturday, $65 Friday and Saturday, $90 Sunday; bradentonbluesfestival.org

Ticket Editor:A top Sarasota chef/owner opening new restaurants, bars, and downtown deli

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival

The annual three-day festival returns to Siesta Beach, featuring food, drink and live music everyday. Singer Annika Chambers, who won her latest Blues Music Award this year in the Soul Blues Female Artist category, will headline Saturday along with her husband, Canadian guitarist Paul DesLauriers. The rest of the lineup includes some of the area's most popular rock, blues and soul artists including Jack'D Up, Gas House Gorillas, and K-Luv & the United Funk Foundation (Friday); Undr8ed, Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio, Memphis Lightning, and Yaya Diamond Band (Saturday); and Kettle of Fish, Dr. Dave Band and 22N (Sunday). Noon-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; 941-487-8061; paragonfestivals.com

Restaurant news:Landmark Sarasota Italian restaurant closing after nearly four decades in business

Biscuit Miller

Bassist/singer-songwriter Biscuit Miller will play a Bradenton Blues Festival afterparty at nearby restaurant and venue Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, then perform another, headlining show at Englewoods on Dearborn. Miller, who's not playing this year's festival but has in past years, has earned accolades including two Blues Music Awards in the Instrumentalist — Bass category. He'll perform at the Cottonmouth show with Steve Arvey and James Varnado. 8 p.m. Saturday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul; 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Ticket Editor:3 Italian restaurants close, 2 new open, 1 changes in Sarasota, Bradenton

Nora Jean Wallace

Another show taking place at Cottonmouth this weekend, and another Bradenton Blues Festival performer set to perform a local headlining show, is singer and songwriter Nora Jean Wallace, playing a blues brunch event. Formerly known as Nora Jean Bruso, Wallace is an eight-time Blues Music Award nominee, dating back to her 2004 album "Going Back to Mississippi." Wallace most recently released 2020's "Blueswoman," which earned her latest Blues Music Award nomination in the Traditional Blues Album category. 11:30 a.m. Sunday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $25; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

More holiday season fun:The best Christmas and winter holiday events in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Punta Gorda

Chris Isaak

The long list of winter holiday celebrations both onstage and off-stage in the Sarasota area includes this Van Wezel show by singer-songwriter and guitarist Chris Isaak, visiting the venue on his Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour. The tour supports his album of the same name released earlier this year, featuring renditions of yuletide favorites such as "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock" as well as the original track "Almost Christmas," his second holiday album following 2004's "Christmas." Isaak rose to fame in the early '90s for songs such as his moody hit "Wicked Game" as well as "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" off his 1995 album "Forever Blue" that earned him two Grammy nominations. 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $52-$106; 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

Nutcracker sweets:Your guide to holiday favorites on Sarasota-Manatee stages

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
10 Tampa Bay

Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
Mysuncoast.com

A Jeep parade in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest

A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
cohaitungchi.com

Fifth Avenue Shopping at Florida Prices!

Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is synonymous with prestigious outlets, stylish eating places, historic landmarks and wonderful leisure. Naples, Florida‘s fifth Avenue South isn't dissimilar, providing a number of the metropolis’s most noteworthy structure and a pleasant buying and eating expertise. Photograph credit score Nita Ettinger. This historic fundamental...
floridaing.com

9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss

If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $9.500 Million, This Luxurious Modern Home in Naples, Florida is in Close Proximity to all Supportive Services and Amenities

678 Carica Road, Naples, Florida is the #1 subdivision in America in late 2018 with the knockdown of older homes on new upscale properties being constructed. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 678 Carica Road, please contact Thomas Hill (Phone: 239-961-6131) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
theonlinecurrent.com

Ian has brought ignorance

Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Mysuncoast.com

Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
LkldNow

2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners

The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening

Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
cbs12.com

USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida

VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
wild941.com

Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy