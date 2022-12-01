Welp! - as DJBee will tell you, I'm fixing to talk about the one true God of the universe, I entertain him (no offense pal). I used to believe in some pretty weird stuff, myself included. I was lost and miserable, making everyone around me the same. I was a bad guy, actually thought that I walked on water. Then I lost it all! Everything!! Wife, kids, jobs, family, friends and self respect. Over time I got down on my knees and begged for a better way, begged for hope. I started reading the Bible, started talking with Christ followers, found a solid Bible believing, Spirit filled church. It didn't happen overnight for me, I had to keep at it, and still do. Restoration came, peace came, joy came, my children and family came. Jesus changed my life, forgave me my sins, showed me a new and exciting way to live and love. He can do that for you too! Many have questions, doubts, refutes and some downright don't like me. It's ok. God doesn't want to loose any, given Him a chance.
Comments / 15