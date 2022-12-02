Read full article on original website
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Army Times
Army to use old slogan for new recruits
The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says
People have a broad idea of being a good member of society, but voting topped the list, said Richard Wike, Pew's global attitudes research director.
Army Times
‘Deterrence the American way’: The new B-21 bomber debuts
PALMDALE, Calif. — For the first time in a generation, the Air Force revealed a new stealth bomber — a sleek, highly capable weapon the service hopes will be so deadly it would force leaders in China or Russia to rethink wars for decades to come. The Air...
Army Times
Fort Bragg bringing back beloved toy drive after three-year gap
FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg holiday tradition to promote training alongside a toy drive is rebooting after it was canceled three years ago, officials with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command announced this week. The 2022 Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0 will reboot...
Army Times
Educating future US Army officers to fight and win
Is the United States Army ready to succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow? Given the breakdown of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this question is not just being debated in the halls of the Pentagon. The American public is also watching Russia’s military performance and wondering how its own military might perform in future conflicts.
Army Times
Austin urges Congress: Pass a timely budget
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday redoubled his call for Congress to pass a federal budget amid fears stalled talks will lead to another stopgap funding measure. In a keynote address at the Reagan National Defense Forum here, Austin highlighted investments in military hardware, in...
Army Times
Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday. The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Castilleja...
Army Times
Lockheed gets HIMARS contract to replenish stock sent to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has won a $431 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers at full rate with the aim of rapidly replenishing the stocks of the U.S. and its allies and partners who sent arms to Ukraine. The contract...
