Army Times

Army to use old slogan for new recruits

The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
Army Times

‘Deterrence the American way’: The new B-21 bomber debuts

PALMDALE, Calif. — For the first time in a generation, the Air Force revealed a new stealth bomber — a sleek, highly capable weapon the service hopes will be so deadly it would force leaders in China or Russia to rethink wars for decades to come. The Air...
Army Times

Fort Bragg bringing back beloved toy drive after three-year gap

FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg holiday tradition to promote training alongside a toy drive is rebooting after it was canceled three years ago, officials with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command announced this week. The 2022 Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0 will reboot...
Army Times

Educating future US Army officers to fight and win

Is the United States Army ready to succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow? Given the breakdown of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this question is not just being debated in the halls of the Pentagon. The American public is also watching Russia’s military performance and wondering how its own military might perform in future conflicts.
Army Times

Austin urges Congress: Pass a timely budget

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday redoubled his call for Congress to pass a federal budget amid fears stalled talks will lead to another stopgap funding measure. In a keynote address at the Reagan National Defense Forum here, Austin highlighted investments in military hardware, in...
Army Times

Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday. The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Castilleja...
Army Times

Lockheed gets HIMARS contract to replenish stock sent to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has won a $431 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers at full rate with the aim of rapidly replenishing the stocks of the U.S. and its allies and partners who sent arms to Ukraine. The contract...

