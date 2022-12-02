Read full article on original website
CAMCO of Nevada Hosts Vendor Appreciation Luncheon, Honors Local Companies
CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company, LLC) of Nevada held its annual Vendor Appreciation Luncheon at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, in Las Vegas, on November 30th. As one of the state’s largest and most reputable community management companies, CAMCO hosts the luncheon each year to thank...
Dickson Realty Names Elizabeth L. Quinn as Senior Vice President
(RENO, Nev.) – Dickson Realty has named veteran real estate broker and professional, Elizabeth L. Quinn, ABR, GRI, SFR, SRES, AHWDA, as senior vice president. In her new role, Quinn will collaborate with Dickson Realty President Beau Keenan on leadership management and strategic planning for the company’s future growth, including its offices in Carson City, Genoa and Gardnerville, Nevada; around Lake Tahoe and in Truckee, California, as well as helping expand Dickson Realty’s footprint. She will train team members on coaching concepts and serve as a talent recruiter for future agents and office leaders. In addition to supporting Dickson Realty’s marketing and communications efforts, Quinn will lead the company’s business and community outreach efforts including its involvement in The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, WIN, EDAWN and others, and work to grow the Dickson Realty service projects, among other responsibilities.
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Prepares for the Holidays With Two Locations
LAS VEGAS – December 6, 2022 – Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth is ready to revolutionize gift-giving this holiday season by offering custom-made 3D replicas at the North Premium Outlets and The Orleans Arena. The Shrunk3D mobile booth will be at the North...
Story Leadership Institute Is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their New Company Headquartered in Reno, Nev.
Reno, Nev — Story Leadership Institute, a global brand storytelling and leadership company, is excited to announce they are now headquartered in Reno, Nev. Story Leadership Institute helps business leaders and purpose-driven organizations effectively communicate ideas, motivate their teams, and create brand narratives that inspire and engage others to act.
Reno Rodeo Announces New Lineup of Premier Events
RENO, Nev. (Dec. 5, 2022) – The 2023 Reno Rodeo will feature a new lineup of events set to add thousands of dollars to the overall payout that is already nearly $700,000. The Bob Tallman Invitational, named after the Hall of Fame Reno Rodeo announcer and Winnemucca native, will be the richest team roping Open in history.
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar Now Open at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s first Chickie’s & Pete’s, the #1 sports bar in North America as voted by ESPN, officially opened Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). GSR is only the second outpost west of the Rockies, of the Philadelphia-based concept...
Healthcare Career Fair on December 13 Offers Employment and Training Opportunities
More than thirty local healthcare employers hope to hire new employees to work in one of Nevada’s most in-demand industries during a Healthcare Career Fair on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Union Ballroom of the College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston Campus, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. Many employers will be interviewing candidates onsite.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce Announces Government Affairs Hire
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Emily Osterberg as the Director of Government Affairs. In this role, Osterberg will oversee the Chamber’s federal, state, and local advocacy efforts, monitor policy that affects the business community, and continue to grow HCC’s Government Affairs program to help businesses throughout the Henderson community and beyond.
Washoe County’s Toys for Tots Campaign
The Washoe County (Reno, NV) Toys for Tots Campaign, is proud to announce our campaign drop sites for this holiday season. As a campaign, we are thankful for the outpouring of support from our local businesses community who have taken the initiative and are willing to open their doors to help us take toy donations for the children of Washoe County. These businesses and their addresses can be found by visiting: http://bit.ly/3AZ2Y04.
