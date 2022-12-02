(RENO, Nev.) – Dickson Realty has named veteran real estate broker and professional, Elizabeth L. Quinn, ABR, GRI, SFR, SRES, AHWDA, as senior vice president. In her new role, Quinn will collaborate with Dickson Realty President Beau Keenan on leadership management and strategic planning for the company’s future growth, including its offices in Carson City, Genoa and Gardnerville, Nevada; around Lake Tahoe and in Truckee, California, as well as helping expand Dickson Realty’s footprint. She will train team members on coaching concepts and serve as a talent recruiter for future agents and office leaders. In addition to supporting Dickson Realty’s marketing and communications efforts, Quinn will lead the company’s business and community outreach efforts including its involvement in The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, WIN, EDAWN and others, and work to grow the Dickson Realty service projects, among other responsibilities.

