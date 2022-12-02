(RENO, Nev.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Nevada leader Patricia Cafferata, Esq. to the Board of Directors. Cafferata served as state treasurer and state assemblywoman for Nevada. She has also served as the special assistant attorney general for law enforcement, counties and municipalities and communications director for former attorney general, Adam Laxalt. Cafferata was district attorney in three Nevada counties – Lander, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties and was deputy district attorney in Eureka County. Throughout her career, she has held myriad positions in the legal field, namely as judicial law clerk for the second judicial district court and the ninth judicial district court, in addition to managing her own law practice. She is currently associate tribal judge for the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Court.

