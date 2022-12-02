Read full article on original website
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
News On 6
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building. They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel. The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million. Project managers expect construction...
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 N. Elgin and found the victim Raul Salgado dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
Police: Standoff Ends With Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police said they have a homicide suspect in custody Sunday afternoon after a standoff in Tulsa. Police were on the scene at an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street. Police have identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr. who was wanted in connection with the...
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KTUL
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
familytravelgo.com
The Christmas Wonderland – Everything you need to know about Tulsas big indoor Christmas Event
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Inside they have many rooms with different fun Christmas Activities. Our family had a wonderful time enjoying the many activities. Some...
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
News On 6
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
