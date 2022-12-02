ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTUL

Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
News On 6

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building. They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel. The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million. Project managers expect construction...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
KRMG

Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 N. Elgin and found the victim Raul Salgado dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
KRMG

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
KRMG

News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash

A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
News On 6

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
KRMG

Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.

