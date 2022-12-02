Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
How to take your company from startup to unicorn
My story is different than what you hear from most technology founders. I didn’t graduate from (or drop out of) an Ivy League school like Harvard or Stanford. I went to Florida State University. I grew up in a small town outside Jacksonville, having no idea what entrepreneurship was except for what I saw on TV. I didn’t relocate to Silicon Valley to start ReliaQuest.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovation fuels child photography startup
Alison Amick was on a business trip in Atlanta the day a global pandemic caused the country to shut down in March 2020. The St. Petersburg native launched Little Llamas Portraits about two months prior, and the startup grew exponentially. A new take on the stale child photography business model, combined with a thriving social media presence, led to bookings in Dallas, Portland and Boston.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
businessobserverfl.com
Early risers: Teen startups delivered key lessons for today's leaders
Current role: Founded a company in February 2021, Lakewood Ranch-based OnPlace, that helps master-planned communities nationwide create, develop and build amenities and other components for a neighborhood. Onstad launched the firm after some two decades doing similar work for developers, including Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch. She’s already grown to three employees in the first nine months, and is working on multiple projects. “I’m on the other side of fear now,” Onstad says, about starting something on her own after being with bigger organizations.
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
businessobserverfl.com
Mobile plant shop pops up in Tampa
The founders left careers to drive the 1967 Shasta Camper around the area. Founders: After recently ending their careers in the technology and health care sectors, Matt Wolmer, 32, and Monet Izquierdo, 30, have fully committed to driving their mobile plant shop around Tampa Bay in a 1967 Shasta Camper they adoringly named "Flora."
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients
The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
Four developers submit proposals for Tropicana Field project
Four developers submitted proposals for the future of the Tropicana Field site before the city's deadline Friday.
famunews.com
FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg
President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
businessobserverfl.com
Growing private aviation club lands second NCAA partnership
AeroVanti Club, which is dual-headquartered in Sarasota and Annapolis, Maryland, recently landed another NCAA athletics department. Now to complement being the exclusive aviation partner for the University of Central Florida Knights, the Orlando school’s football team, the club announced a similar partnership with the Maryland Athletics, the athletic department for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Chiki Churros Files Plan Review for Port Richey Outpost
The innovative churro concept made its way to Florida thanks to Canadian native Louka Strongylos, who adds a little hometown flair to an otherwise familiar treat.
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Body Electric closes, restaurants open
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The popular Body Electric Athletic Company is closing its St. Petersburg gym. The owners took to social to inform the public about the unexpected closing, stating the gym was a “challenging undertaking, but we went big, knowing that everything would have to go right to make it work.”
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
flcourier.com
A home for hope and healing
Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction. Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges. On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her...
