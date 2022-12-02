Read full article on original website
Related
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Health Link Enrolls 17,925 Nevadans in First Month of Open Enrollment Period
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) – The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) through NevadaHealthLink.com is the most convenient time for Nevadans to enroll or make changes to their qualified health and dental plans; this year 17,925 Nevadans have enrolled in plans in the first 30 days of open enrollment. The 2023 Plan Year OEP began on November 1 and runs through January 15, 2023.
nevadabusiness.com
PowerShift by NV Energy Helps Businesses Save Money
We all need to make moves now to save energy for future generations. But for business owners, upgrading lighting and other equipment at a business, even though it’s the right thing to do, can be a major investment in time, money and resources. That’s why NV Energy is working...
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada Dairy Farmers and Dairy Council of Nevada Announces $30,000 in Scholarships.
“Last year was the first time we’d launched our culinary scholarship. After receiving several applications from bright, motivated and talented individuals, we felt compelled to launch an additional agriculture scholarship this year,” said Libby Lovig, RDN, LD, General Manager at Nevada Dairy Farmers. “We are ecstatic to help aid applicants in their continuing education journeys.”
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada State Apartment Association and its members partner with The Good Deed Project, providing needy families with 20,000 pounds of food
LAS VEGAS – Members of the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), including Silver Lands, Inc., are teaming up with The Good Deed Project (TGDP) to provide holiday meals to local families in need this season. TGDP’s Holiday Dinner Box program provides families with a ham, pie, rolls and fixings...
nevadabusiness.com
Entrust Their Legacy to Primrose Schools®
According to the Center for American Progress, 72% of Nevada families lived in an area with little or no access to quality early care options as of 2021. The effects of this shortage are experienced first-hand throughout the state, where the Center’s report found that more than 30,000 parents have had to make career sacrifices in recent years due to issues finding care. A major cause of this supply crisis has been independent child care centers throughout the state and nationwide running at a lower capacity or even closing due to the staffing shortages and other challenges faced by such centers.
nevadabusiness.com
Patricia Cafferata Elected to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Board of Directors
(RENO, Nev.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Nevada leader Patricia Cafferata, Esq. to the Board of Directors. Cafferata served as state treasurer and state assemblywoman for Nevada. She has also served as the special assistant attorney general for law enforcement, counties and municipalities and communications director for former attorney general, Adam Laxalt. Cafferata was district attorney in three Nevada counties – Lander, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties and was deputy district attorney in Eureka County. Throughout her career, she has held myriad positions in the legal field, namely as judicial law clerk for the second judicial district court and the ninth judicial district court, in addition to managing her own law practice. She is currently associate tribal judge for the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Court.
Comments / 0