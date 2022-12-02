Read full article on original website
Related
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovation fuels child photography startup
Alison Amick was on a business trip in Atlanta the day a global pandemic caused the country to shut down in March 2020. The St. Petersburg native launched Little Llamas Portraits about two months prior, and the startup grew exponentially. A new take on the stale child photography business model, combined with a thriving social media presence, led to bookings in Dallas, Portland and Boston.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg receives four bids to redevelop Tropicana Field site
Four developers, including the Tampa Bay Rays organization and its partner, Hines, have submitted bids to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in downtown St. Petersburg. Proposals were due by 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and, as expected, Sugar Hill Community Partners, one of the finalists of the previous request...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)
Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients
The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
mynews13.com
Record-breaking convention traffic for Tampa in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is set for a record-breaking 2023, with its busiest convention schedule in its history. Visit Tampa Bay capitalized on selling Tampa as a convention and tourism destination during the pandemic. Even in 2021 alone, Visit Tampa Bay stated it saw 24.6 million...
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Body Electric closes, restaurants open
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The popular Body Electric Athletic Company is closing its St. Petersburg gym. The owners took to social to inform the public about the unexpected closing, stating the gym was a “challenging undertaking, but we went big, knowing that everything would have to go right to make it work.”
famunews.com
FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg
President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
Four developers submit proposals for Tropicana Field project
Four developers submitted proposals for the future of the Tropicana Field site before the city's deadline Friday.
flcourier.com
A home for hope and healing
Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction. Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges. On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Santa Fest kicks off holiday season in downtown Tampa
Holiday spirit is in full swing in downtown Tampa.
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Bay News 9
Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
Comments / 0