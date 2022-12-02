ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Related
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KMZU

Six occupants hurt in rollover crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident

Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
KMZU

Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
kjluradio.com

One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
kjluradio.com

Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision

Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
kmmo.com

TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A Holden woman and a Centerview woman were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Thursday, December 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Debra Bradfield of Centerview, traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Bradfield’s vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the center and struck a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Brandi Hall of Holden.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

