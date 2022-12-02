ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Are debit cards safe for online purchases? | Dave Ramsey

By Dave Ramsey
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSjo4_0jUvljf900

I use a debit card for all my regular, day-to-day purchases. However, I use a credit card for plane tickets, big-ticket items or when I shop online because someone told me it’s easier to dispute purchases when they’re made with a credit card. Are you putting your checking account at risk by using a debit card for these types of purchases?

A. I don’t know who this “someone” is, but they’re a lousy financial advisor. The firm of Someone, They Said and I Heard? That’s a financial planning company you don’t want to work with.

A debit card has the exact same protections for fraud that a credit card has. It does come out of your checking account, but the bank has to put it back once you dispute the charge and prove your dispute. It may take a day or two, but they’ll get it done.

I’ve used a debit card for decades, and I haven’t owned a credit card since way back in my dumb-with-money days. I’ve never had any problems using a debit card, and I’m not going to make the mistake of playing around with debt ever again.

I hope you won’t either!

Dave Ramsey is an eight-time national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show,” heard by more than 18 million listeners. He has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “CBS This Morning,” “Today,” Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth, and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO of Ramsey Solutions.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
CNET

What Credit Score Do You Need for a Credit Card?

Your credit score is how you represent yourself to lenders. It's what determines the kinds of credit cards you're able to qualify for, and the kinds of terms you get with your card. But that doesn't mean there are only credit cards for people with good credit. There are credit...
ConsumerAffairs

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
Motley Fool

Does Shopping at Costco Save You Money? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

Read this before your next Costco trip. Costco is a membership club that promises discounted prices, and many people shop there because they believe it will help them save money. Dave Ramsey has advice on whether you really can spend less by shopping at Costco. You can save money on...
CNET

Why Do Debit and Credit Cards Have Expiration Dates?

The expiration dates on credit cards and debit cards provide a number of benefits, including identity verification and fraud prevention. But if a card is expired, you may be unable to use it altogether. To avoid this scenario, you should pay attention to your card's expiration date and make sure you receive your replacement card on time.
NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
CNET

When Is the Best Time to Apply for a Credit Card?

The best time to apply for a credit card depends on your financial life. While holiday shopping or special promotions by credit card issuers can tempt you into making a split-second decision, it's better to take the time to consider your financial situation and what your needs are. Credit cards...
NBC News

Americans head into the holiday season with record credit card debt

With everything nearly 8% more expensive than last year, shoppers are paying with credit cards to buy gifts during the holidays. But, Americans are heading into the peak holiday season with record debt as they face high-interest rates on missing payments. Experts recommend prioritizing 0% balance transfer cards and consolidating your debt as strategies to save.Dec. 4, 2022.
PYMNTS

Intuit Buys SeedFi to Help Credit Karma Customers Build Credit

Credit Karma owner Intuit will purchase SeedFi, maker of the Credit Karma Credit Builder tool. The company said the move will help improve users’ financial health at a time when American consumers are on shakier financial ground. “By combining SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology with Credit Karma’s long-standing relationships with...
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy