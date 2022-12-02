Are debit cards safe for online purchases? | Dave Ramsey

I use a debit card for all my regular, day-to-day purchases. However, I use a credit card for plane tickets, big-ticket items or when I shop online because someone told me it’s easier to dispute purchases when they’re made with a credit card. Are you putting your checking account at risk by using a debit card for these types of purchases?

A. I don’t know who this “someone” is, but they’re a lousy financial advisor. The firm of Someone, They Said and I Heard? That’s a financial planning company you don’t want to work with.

A debit card has the exact same protections for fraud that a credit card has. It does come out of your checking account, but the bank has to put it back once you dispute the charge and prove your dispute. It may take a day or two, but they’ll get it done.

I’ve used a debit card for decades, and I haven’t owned a credit card since way back in my dumb-with-money days. I’ve never had any problems using a debit card, and I’m not going to make the mistake of playing around with debt ever again.

I hope you won’t either!

