Here are the 2023 priorities for the new look Savannah-Chatham state legislative delegation

When the Georgia General Assembly convenes for the start of the 2023 session on Jan. 9 at the Georgia Capitol, the Savannah-Chatham delegation will have a new look.

Gone will be the area's senior state senator, Lester Jackson, who declined to run for re-election and exits the Legislature after 24 years in office.

New will be Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook, who was elected to the District 163 seat in 2022 when the incumbent, Rep. Derek Mallow, ran successfully for Jackson's open post.

Also joining the fold is Sen. Billy Hickman, a lawmaker who now represents a swath of Chatham County. The Statesboro resident's district boundaries changed with the 2021 redistricting and now includes Bloomingdale and parts of Pooler and unincorporated Chatham County.

Opinion:Georgia Republicans use a 20-year-old redistricting sin to justify gerrymandering

All nine members of the local delegation attended the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Eggs & Issues breakfast Thursday at the Savannah Marriott Riverfront. Each lawmakers shared his or her priorities for the next session and gave brief remarks.

Here's a sampling of what they said:

Rep. Bill Hitchens (R-District 161)

Priorities

Transportation infrastructure improvements along Georgia 21 and Interstate 16.

As a member of Budget Committee, contribute to budget writing and revising process

He said it: "This is a new and innovative year for the House. With the growth in our area, particularly in my district, we are experiencing some challenges and problems as a result of that growth, especially in transportation infrastructure."

Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-District 162)

Priorities

Grow affordable housing supply by partnering with local governments on homeownership initiatives.

Pass bill that reforms the eviction process, replacing a law that dates to 1863.

Explore the creation of film production program at Savannah State University.

Pass bill that mandates a $15 minimum wage for state employees.

He said it: : "If Georgia is the No. 1 state to do business with, Georgia needs to be the No. 1 state to do business with our people and pay them a livable wage."

Rep.-elect Anne Allen Westbrook (D-District 163)

Priorities

Explore gun violence prevention through state initiatives.

Develop affordable housing solutions.

Address health care worker shortage.

She said it: "I think that everyone is ready for us to be part of the solution to finding evidence-based, common-sense gun violence prevention policy and I want to be a part of that."

Rep. Ron Stephens (R-District 164)

Priorities

Fund the completion of the Savannah Convention Center expansion,

Fund expansion of workforce development programs, particularly in manufacturing sector.

He said it: "With the new jobs coming we'll make darn sure we protect existing businesses so that we don't cannibalize those people who are already here."

Rep. Edna Jackson (D-District 165)

Priorities

Explore needs-based gap funding for students enrolled in state colleges and universities.

Fund workforce development training through state colleges and universities focused on soft skills.

She said it: "I didn't know what to expect when I got (to the Legislature after being elected in late 2021). What I realized is that we are a team, be it a Democrat or a Republican. Sometimes we have to disagree in order to eventually agree."

Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-District 166)

Priorities

Pass an income tax refund.

Strengthen laws regarding violent felons.

He said it: "The Achilles heel of this community is violent crime. We have passed the toughest statute in the country on violent crimes, but if local prosecutors and local judges don't hold violent felons accountable it is all for naught. I support bipartisan criminal justice reform for nonviolent felons. There is no room for criminal justice reform for violent felons. None."

Sen. Ben Watson (R-District 1)

Priorities

Improvements to I-16 and I-95, including the current construction on the interchange.

Fund Tybee Island beach re-nourishment.

He said it: "The Tybee beach is part of the cornerstone of our tourism economy. The Georgia Ports Authority did a study years ago that said more than 70% of Tybee's beach erosion is due to the (shipping channel). We have an obligation to re-nourish the beach."

Sen. Derek Mallow (D-District 2)

Priorities

Restructure first-time homebuyer incentives.

Fully fund Pre-K teacher salaries and broaden Pre-K enrollment.

He said it: "If we are going to be the No. 1 state in the country for business we also must by the No. 1 state where employees and workers can have a place to live."

Sen. Billy Hickman (R-District 4)

Priorities

Explore updating the Quality Basic Education funding formula for K-12 public schools.

He said it: "More than 50% of budget goes to (education) but what we've found is money is not the answer. Our literacy is very low. We aren't going to develop a workforce with children who can't read. We need to make education an investment and not an expense."