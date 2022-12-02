ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8. “The first half wasn’t my best,” Clark said. “And I don’t think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots.”
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy