Read full article on original website
Related
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
Chargers' Derwin James questionable with quadriceps injury
Add Derwin James to the list of Los Angeles Chargers players whose status for Sunday night's game against the Miami Dolphins is questionable
Grant Basile powers Virginia Tech to rout of Dayton
Grant Basile shot slow-starting Virginia Tech out of its early doldrums on his way to registering 23 points and 10
Fast Start Fuels No. 4 Purdue Basketball to 85-66 Win Over Hofstra
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Without its leading scorer, Hofstra stood no chance against junior center Zach Edey and the No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team, as the Boilermakers found an early lead and never looked back in an 85-66 win Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. With a team-high 23 points...
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8. “The first half wasn’t my best,” Clark said. “And I don’t think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots.”
Comments / 0