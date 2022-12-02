IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8. “The first half wasn’t my best,” Clark said. “And I don’t think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots.”

AMES, IA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO