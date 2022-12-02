Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move
A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...
Miami-Dade to re-sign three lobbying firms for state, federal transportation advocacy
Officials waived competitive bidding requirements to allow the renegotiations without outside proposals. Miami-Dade will soon decide whether to continue paying for the services of three lobbying firms that for years have advocated for the county’s transportation interests in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the county’s transportation planning board...
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava distributes new air conditioning units to public housing residents
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the distribution of 1,700 new air conditioning systems to public housing. residents across Miami-Dade. Although air conditioning is not federally mandated for public housing developments, Miami-Dade County has made a multi-million-dollar investment to ensure the safety and comfort of public housing residents.
The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial
This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
Washed up yacht could be removed as early as next week
Pompano Beach – Hurricane Nicole largely skirted South Florida, but one of its few victims here is still washed up. A beached yacht located a few feet north of Northeast 16 Street has become a mini tourist attraction, a mild obstacle for beachgoers and kite surfers, and a target for vandals.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting' UPDATED
Update published December 1, 2022 12:55 p.m.: The City of Fort Lauderdale says it is in "regular communication with The Boring Co. as it conducts feasibility studies on a potential subsurface tunnel system." City spokesperson Ashley Doussard tells New Times the company is on track to complete the studies, which include cost estimates and the design-and-build schedule, in March 2023.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this week
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new location in Florida this week, giving shoppers another option when it comes to holiday shopping on a budget. Read on to learn more.
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Police: 2 people struck by driver during possible medical emergency
MIAMI – Two people were injured after being hit by a car in Miami-Dade County. It happened just before noon on Sunday near Northwest 17th Street and 8th Avenue in Miami. Witnesses said the car struck a pole along with the two pedestrians. “I see a car coming fast,...
