Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits
The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home
While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game. Empey signed with Miami's practice squad on Sept. 1, 2022. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. Empey played collegiately at BYU where he was a four-year starter (2018-21) and started all 41 games he appeared in. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2018.
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations
Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.
Four Takeaways From Miami’s 5-7 2022 Season
Did the Hurricanes live up to the preseason hype? Absolutely not. Was it a disaster of a season? Good question.
What it took for FAU to lure Tom Herman back to college football | D'Angelo
BOCA RATON — Tom Herman was in the press box at North Texas on Labor Day weekend, preparing for his first assignment as an analyst for CBS Sports, when he felt something tugging on his heart. First, it was seeing the students file into the stadium. Then, the band and the cheerleaders. Finally, the pregame...
Coral Springs High School Boys Basketball Pick Up 1st Win
The Coral Springs High School basketball team made their highly anticipated debut Wednesday night and did not disappoint. The Colts picked up an 83-72 win over Plantation High School and have now started 1-0 in six of the past eight seasons. Head Coach Devin Barta was happy with his team’s...
Kiffin Tells New FAU Coach Herman He Has House, Boat for Him
The former FAU coach has a house and a boat for the new FAU coach, he tweeted on Thursday.
Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
cw34.com
Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket makes 21 year old a millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 year old in Broward County scratched his way to a million dollars from the Florida Lottery. The lottery announced that Ricco Ferguson, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He showed up at the lottery’s Miami...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
WSVN-TV
1 transported in officer involved shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm. Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood. Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue...
Crash closes SB lanes of Turnpike near I-75
MIAMI - A crash closed the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near I-75 on Friday afternoon. Images from Chopper 4 showed a rescue helicopter touching down on the travel lanes. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. Lanes reopened later on Friday evening.
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
