Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog
FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
Fans react to the Razorbacks heading to the Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks head to the bowl for the third consecutive year in a row under Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman. All season long Razorback fans have made it their mission to support the Hogs through thick and thin. Blake Hannekn a freshman at the University...
Arkansas headed to the Liberty Bowl to play Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to national sports writer Brett McMurphy the 6-6 Razorbacks have been selected for the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, where they’ll square up with the Kansas Jayhawks. Arkansas has only played Kansas two times in their history, losing both games in 1905 and...
Sam Pittman talks coordinators, more for Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to face Kansas in the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Sam Pittman talked to the media briefly on Sunday evening after accepting the invite. Among the topics was does he expect to have both coordinators for the bowl game? Defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been linked to the Tulsa job, but sources indicate he’s staying at Arkansas despite reports he’s the leading candidate for the job.
Arkansas’ Season Ends with 3-1 Loss to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – In the Razorbacks’ first second round NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005, the Hogs stole a set from the third-seeded Oregon Ducks, but eventually fell 3-1 to conclude the season. The Razorbacks close out 2022 21-9, the most wins for the team in 10 years and...
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-4-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Arkansas’ Bowl selection, potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with, and all the portal rumors.
KJ Jefferson returning to Arkansas for 2023 season
FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season. Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned. “With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t...
Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies
EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
