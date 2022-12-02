ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog

FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
hogville.net

Fans react to the Razorbacks heading to the Liberty Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks head to the bowl for the third consecutive year in a row under Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman. All season long Razorback fans have made it their mission to support the Hogs through thick and thin. Blake Hannekn a freshman at the University...
hogville.net

Arkansas headed to the Liberty Bowl to play Kansas

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to national sports writer Brett McMurphy the 6-6 Razorbacks have been selected for the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, where they’ll square up with the Kansas Jayhawks. Arkansas has only played Kansas two times in their history, losing both games in 1905 and...
hogville.net

Sam Pittman talks coordinators, more for Liberty Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to face Kansas in the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Sam Pittman talked to the media briefly on Sunday evening after accepting the invite. Among the topics was does he expect to have both coordinators for the bowl game? Defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been linked to the Tulsa job, but sources indicate he’s staying at Arkansas despite reports he’s the leading candidate for the job.
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Season Ends with 3-1 Loss to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – In the Razorbacks’ first second round NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005, the Hogs stole a set from the third-seeded Oregon Ducks, but eventually fell 3-1 to conclude the season. The Razorbacks close out 2022 21-9, the most wins for the team in 10 years and...
hogville.net

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-4-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Arkansas’ Bowl selection, potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with, and all the portal rumors.
hogville.net

KJ Jefferson returning to Arkansas for 2023 season

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season. Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned. “With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t...
hogville.net

Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies

EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy