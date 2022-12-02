AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing snow showers spreading west to east across the region. We wont be picking up a lot of snow, but a quick inch to three inches will be possible. Duluth will likely see around an inch. Tonight the snow will diminish after 10pm for most folks, but some lingering lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore. Lows will plummet into the single digits above and below zero with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero.

2 DAYS AGO