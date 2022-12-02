Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Dec. 2, 2022
There are so many ways to jump into December and get into the holiday spirit Around Town this weekend. The Julebyen Christmas Village is back in Knife River, Minn. Enjoy Scandinavian food, culture, activities, and a market. It goes from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can even take the North Shore Scenic Railroad from Duluth to Knife River.
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
boreal.org
Light snow today for northern Minnesota
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 4, 2022. Less than an inch of snow is possible today in far northern Minnesota. Gusty southwest winds develop around mid-day today and are expected to last into this evening. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible for communities along Lake Superior.
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward
WEATHER STORY: An approaching warm front brought temps back towards normal on Sunday afternoon. The front is connected to a low that will increase clouds on Monday. Those clouds could let loose a little light snow on Tuesday. Once that passes, temperatures will cool down again for a couple of days. But, a small warm up could be with us next week, too.
WNMT AM 650
Julebyen Christmas Market In Knife River
KNIFE RIVER, MN (KDAL) – The annual Julebyen Christmas Market is being held on Saturday and Sunday in Knife River. The event features indoor and outdoor markets with hand-made gifts and decorations for the holidays. There is plenty of Scandinavian and other foods available and you can find out...
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Thirsty Pagan’s holiday plans
Thirsty Pagan Brewing serves up beer and pizza on Winter Street in Superior, and for the next couple Saturdays, they’re also serving holiday cheer. On Dec. 3 and 10, the Thirsty Pagan is hosting a holiday market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have 16 vendors and serve food and drinks made from scratch.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
boreal.org
Strong winds Friday and Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. Winds will turn northwesterly through the day Friday and become very strong overnight into Saturday morning. The strongest winds are expected between 9PM Friday and 3AM Saturday, but gusty conditions will continue through sunrise Saturday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports and a Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. Strong winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow, and could take down branches or dead trees.
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
northernnewsnow.com
Blustery and cold to kick off weekend
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing snow showers spreading west to east across the region. We wont be picking up a lot of snow, but a quick inch to three inches will be possible. Duluth will likely see around an inch. Tonight the snow will diminish after 10pm for most folks, but some lingering lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore. Lows will plummet into the single digits above and below zero with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero.
WDIO-TV
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
WNMT AM 650
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
