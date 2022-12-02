Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
AOL Corp
Modesto police report 19th fatal traffic accident this year after driver hits pedestrian
A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday night on Orangeburg Avenue, making him the 19th person this year to die in a Modesto traffic accident, according to police. Lt. Joe Bottoms said Saturday morning the 64-year-old pedestrian was a Modesto resident. He declined to release the...
CBS News
Pedestrian killed in fatal Modesto hit-and-run crash
Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound.
Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
KCRA.com
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Main Street in Oakley
The Oakley Police Department reported a hit-and-run pedestrian crash with injuries on the night of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. at Norcross Lane and Main Street, according to Oakley PD. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Oakley. In a preliminary report by Oakley...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
KCRA.com
43-year-old woman shot, killed in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 43-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. Police said officers found the victim near American Street, underneath Highway 4 at 9:59 a.m. The woman died...
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child
MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
Stockton Police open investigation after finding body in Calaveras River
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened an investigation after a body was found in the Calaveras River.According to police, at 9:27 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a dead body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.Arriving officers found the body of an Asian man in the water.The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.Stockton police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to them at 209-937-8377.
Stockton Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wounds en route to hospital
STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman died from a gunshot wound.According to police, at 9:59 a.m., a good samaritan found a 43-year-old female assault victim in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4.While being taken to a hospital by medics, she became unconscious and died.When the body arrived at the hospital, a doctor located a gunshot wound on her body.At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect information and ask that anyone with information call the nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
CBS News
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
KCRA.com
Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
WATCH: Man accused of fatally shooting 9-month-old attacked in Merced court
A California man facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 9-month-old baby, killing him, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment.
KMJ
Driver Arrested, Faces Several Charges Following High-speed Chase In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ) — A man now faces several charges following a high-speed chase with police in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, an officer spotted a 2014 BMW Tuesday evening that was traveling at 80 miles an hour in the 2500 block of G Street. Officers say...
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
Comments / 1