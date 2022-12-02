Read full article on original website
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
Rita the bald eagle recovering at Zoo Miami after undergoing surgery
MIAMI – Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple days before turning up injured, underwent surgery Wednesday. The surgery was to place a pin in the fractured right wing bone to stabilize it and let it heal. The surgery was successful in inserting the pin to align and support the severely fractured bones. She had been brought to Zoo Miami on Monday by staff at Wildlife Rescue of Dade County after being brought to that facility by Florida Wildlife Commission officers. After receiving the immediate critical care necessary to treat her injuries and being stabilized, she was prepared for...
fox35orlando.com
Subway debuts 'world's first footlong' cookie at this Florida restaurant
MIAMI Fla. - Subway is debuting the "world's first-ever footlong" cookie exclusively at the national chain's Cookieway, a pop-up restaurant in South Florida that only sells its fan-favorite cookies. Inspired by the national chain's signature subs, on Sunday only for National Cookie Day, cookie lovers can now enjoy four limited-edition...
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
calleochonews.com
‘Tis the season to be jolly: 5 Amazing Christmas events in Miami
With the holiday season just around the corner, Miami hosts tons of Christmas events for visitors and residents alike. The Christmas events season is upon us, and Miamians are eager to make the most of it. Although the Magic City keeps its residents entertained all year round with exciting events, Miami truly comes alive during the most beautiful time of the year.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
theplanetD
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
WSVN-TV
Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate
A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, just north of Atlantic Blvd, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
bocaratontribune.com
American Humane Honors Nation’s Most Heroic Canines at the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala
Palm Beach, FL – American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, hosted the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, chaired by internationally renowned philanthropist, Lois Pope, at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Florida on November 11, 2022. The star-studded event, featuring international music legend...
Feast Your Eyes on the Biggest Fits From Art Basel Miami 2022 So Far
As birds fly south for the winter, so, too, does the art world—in addition to all the other well-heeled famous people who flock to warm southern Florida when Miami Art Week swings around. Art Basel Miami, the buzziest of the week’s big industry art fairs, kicked off this past...
WSVN-TV
Man bitten by raccoon on Miami Beach Boardwalk shares ordeal
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out and sharing his story days after, he said, he was badly bitten by a raccoon while walking his service dog on the Miami Beach Boardwalk. The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said...
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
southdadenewsleader.com
Holiday Hope for Miami-Dade Shelter Pets
1st – 11th. BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for cats or dogs during this nationwide event that will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 43 states and municipalities, including Miami-Dade County. All pets adopted are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Animal Services will be...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
