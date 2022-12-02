ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Press

Fort Myers Housing Authority moves forward with affordable housing initiative in Dunbar

By Erica Van Buren, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U67gP_0jUviguL00

About 60 city and housing officials gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in support of The Greater Dunbar Initiative set to bring more affordable housing to the Dunbar community.

“We are committed to eliminating the need for decent, safe and attainable housing,'' said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “This includes rental assistance for renters, reviewing our codes and regulations to ensure that they don't hinder the development of attainable housing. We could not be more thrilled about the Greater Dunbar Initiative and the work that will be done to replace aging housing for our current residents.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3621 Cleveland Ave., which is the future site of a 90-unit development in a vacant parking area 4 miles from the Southward Village public housing community in Fort Myers.

In case you missed it:Keeping Florida safe: How do I protect myself from a land or rental scam?

And:Renters without rentals: Some residents face an uncertain future post-Hurricane Ian

The project is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The first step in The Greater Dunbar Initiative is to develop the 90-unit housing development on Cleveland Avenue to house residents while Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers begins the large-scale revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village.

The Greater Dunbar Initiative will address the needs of Southward Village residents with improved opportunities. Specifically, the transformed Southward Village site will include 375 new mixed-income apartments, of which 159 will be reserved for Southward Village residents. An additional 40 homes will be available at the 90-unit development on Cleveland Avenue.

Marcia Davis, executive director for the Housing Authority of Fort Myers, said the project will take some time.

“Following the groundbreaking they're gearing up to do the site prep and demolition,” said Davis. “Then a financial closing will happen around May. That's when the physical buildings will start and it's about 18 months from there. It's not a quick fix although I wish it was. Unfortunately it’s going to take some time.”

Davis said the process of relocated residents in no particular order started in September to ensure a smooth transition.

“We're in the process of relocating all the families, which is a little difficult right now,” said Davis. “We’re using some of our own housing stock and stock that we have under construction. Right now I've got 90 units located at 3501 Dale Street and Veronica Shoemaker under construction that will be available in the summer. We’re also applying for additional funding. That's why we're building up some housing stock so that we can use that as a relocation option. We can’t displace anybody. We have to be able to relocate them to what's comparable to what they have now. Some are taking tenant protection vouchers.”

Davis said the tenant protection voucher pays up to 110% of the fair market value for a rental and the resident doesn’t have to pay over 30% of their adjusted income.

“The problem we're starting to face is that in this market, and what's happened with a hurricane, is that the rentals are going for so much more than fair market rents,” said Davis. “Say I pay 1,700 bucks a month for a two bedroom. Well, landlords are getting three grand a month."

Davis said the second phase of the project will consist of another 145 units. With each phase the Housing Authority will have to apply annually for tax credits.

“Right now we're gearing up to apply for all the funding sources needed to complete phase two,” said Davis. “So when we talk about winning a Choice Neighborhoods grant, that's a portion of the seed money needed for each phase and for neighborhood improvements.”

Longtime Southward Village resident Liz Kelly said that when presented with the option to take a tenant voucher or wait to be relocated she chose to wait.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years,” said 67-year-old-Kelly. “I love living here. I can’t afford to take the voucher. I would have to look for a place. It’s hard to find a place right now.”

Kelly said currently her air conditioning is out and she’s leaning on her faith to continue getting her through this time.

“Thank God I have two ceiling fans,” said Kelly. “I just got my stove fixed. When I call the management office the line is constantly busy. I stay on the prayer lines. I know God is going to get me through this.”

For more information on the Housing Services Programs offered through the city of Fort Myers visit the website at https://www.cityftmyers.com/1299/Housing

Erica Van Buren is the underserved communities reporter for The News-Press and Naples Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@gannett.com or on Twitter: @EricaVanBuren32

Comments / 2

Related
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank Hosts Dr. Piper Center Holiday Toy Drive

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is hosting a toy drive for the Dr. Piper Center for Social Services at five of its bank branches. Each branch has a collection box in the lobby for participants to drop off donations through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Donations may be...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
WINKNEWS.com

Multifamily units proposed off Oil Well Road near Palmetto Ridge High School

An extension of the Orange Blossom Ranch community, totaling 400 multifamily units on Oil Well Road, was unanimously approved by the Collier County Planning Commission on Thursday. The 44-acre vacant parcel, east of Palmetto Ridge High School, is zoned for commercial use, but developer Quarterra sought to change the zoning...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL

Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $9.500 Million, This Luxurious Modern Home in Naples, Florida is in Close Proximity to all Supportive Services and Amenities

678 Carica Road, Naples, Florida is the #1 subdivision in America in late 2018 with the knockdown of older homes on new upscale properties being constructed. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 678 Carica Road, please contact Thomas Hill (Phone: 239-961-6131) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round of fires was shot but there were no victims, said the Fort Myers Police Department PIO, Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Swamp Axe Co. reopens after storm surge damage in East Naples 

Celebrating its reopening after being damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian, Swamp Axe Co. in East Naples is throwing a party this weekend with new co-owners and big plans for the future. The hurricane damage occurred a year after the local ax-throwing venue had to rebuild following smoke and water...
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County church sells Christmas trees to support the community

Decking the halls while giving back to the community, a local church is helping you get into the holiday spirit while helping those in need. Parkway Life Church is hosted its fourth annual “Buy a tree, Change a life” event. People were in the giving spirit this year....
floridaing.com

9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss

If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy