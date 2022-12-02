Fort Myers Housing Authority moves forward with affordable housing initiative in Dunbar

About 60 city and housing officials gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in support of The Greater Dunbar Initiative set to bring more affordable housing to the Dunbar community.

“We are committed to eliminating the need for decent, safe and attainable housing,'' said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “This includes rental assistance for renters, reviewing our codes and regulations to ensure that they don't hinder the development of attainable housing. We could not be more thrilled about the Greater Dunbar Initiative and the work that will be done to replace aging housing for our current residents.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3621 Cleveland Ave., which is the future site of a 90-unit development in a vacant parking area 4 miles from the Southward Village public housing community in Fort Myers.

The project is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The first step in The Greater Dunbar Initiative is to develop the 90-unit housing development on Cleveland Avenue to house residents while Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers begins the large-scale revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village.

The Greater Dunbar Initiative will address the needs of Southward Village residents with improved opportunities. Specifically, the transformed Southward Village site will include 375 new mixed-income apartments, of which 159 will be reserved for Southward Village residents. An additional 40 homes will be available at the 90-unit development on Cleveland Avenue.

Marcia Davis, executive director for the Housing Authority of Fort Myers, said the project will take some time.

“Following the groundbreaking they're gearing up to do the site prep and demolition,” said Davis. “Then a financial closing will happen around May. That's when the physical buildings will start and it's about 18 months from there. It's not a quick fix although I wish it was. Unfortunately it’s going to take some time.”

Davis said the process of relocated residents in no particular order started in September to ensure a smooth transition.

“We're in the process of relocating all the families, which is a little difficult right now,” said Davis. “We’re using some of our own housing stock and stock that we have under construction. Right now I've got 90 units located at 3501 Dale Street and Veronica Shoemaker under construction that will be available in the summer. We’re also applying for additional funding. That's why we're building up some housing stock so that we can use that as a relocation option. We can’t displace anybody. We have to be able to relocate them to what's comparable to what they have now. Some are taking tenant protection vouchers.”

Davis said the tenant protection voucher pays up to 110% of the fair market value for a rental and the resident doesn’t have to pay over 30% of their adjusted income.

“The problem we're starting to face is that in this market, and what's happened with a hurricane, is that the rentals are going for so much more than fair market rents,” said Davis. “Say I pay 1,700 bucks a month for a two bedroom. Well, landlords are getting three grand a month."

Davis said the second phase of the project will consist of another 145 units. With each phase the Housing Authority will have to apply annually for tax credits.

“Right now we're gearing up to apply for all the funding sources needed to complete phase two,” said Davis. “So when we talk about winning a Choice Neighborhoods grant, that's a portion of the seed money needed for each phase and for neighborhood improvements.”

Longtime Southward Village resident Liz Kelly said that when presented with the option to take a tenant voucher or wait to be relocated she chose to wait.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years,” said 67-year-old-Kelly. “I love living here. I can’t afford to take the voucher. I would have to look for a place. It’s hard to find a place right now.”

Kelly said currently her air conditioning is out and she’s leaning on her faith to continue getting her through this time.

“Thank God I have two ceiling fans,” said Kelly. “I just got my stove fixed. When I call the management office the line is constantly busy. I stay on the prayer lines. I know God is going to get me through this.”

For more information on the Housing Services Programs offered through the city of Fort Myers visit the website at https://www.cityftmyers.com/1299/Housing

