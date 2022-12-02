Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Awaiting more info
City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
coloradopolitics.com
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
Colorado Secretary of State Announces Recount in Incredibly Tight Boebert, Frisch House Race
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced a mandatory recount in District 3’s 27 counties by Dec. 13. The vote differential between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch is within 0.5 percent of Boebert’s votes, according to The Hill, making the recount mandatory. State law allows a recount if the difference between votes is within 0.5 percent of the winner’s votes, and Boebert received 50.08 percent of the vote for the House seat, while Frisch lost with 49.92 percent of the vote—a difference of about 550 votes. “The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement, according to The Hill. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”Read it at The Hill
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
Aspen Daily News
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
How does Colorado’s median salary compare to the rest of the country?
Nationally, those who changed jobs saw their wages increase at double the rate of those who stayed in their current jobs. The median salary increased 15.1% for those who got new jobs, while it increased 7.6% for those who stayed.
Aspen Daily News
Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored
Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations
Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Gov. Polis releases statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin stepping down
DENVER (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin's resignation. “Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed. I enjoyed working with Senator Rankin to help rural communities, cut The post Gov. Polis releases statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin stepping down appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colo GOP Activists ‘Declare War’ on Their Own ‘Party of Whores,’ Call for Ousting Leadership
At least 100 angry Republicans gathered in a parking lot outside their state party headquarters in Greenwood Village yesterday, calling for the ousting of Kristi Burton Brown, the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, and other state party officers. Their plan? Old-fashioned intra-party organizing: flood the local party meetings with MAGA Republicans, push as many as possible into delegate positions, and vote out Brown and the rest of the old guard.
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
cdrecycler.com
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia
Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?. The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
