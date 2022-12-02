ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aspen Daily News

City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
coloradopolitics.com

How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY

Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Secretary of State Announces Recount in Incredibly Tight Boebert, Frisch House Race

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced a mandatory recount in District 3’s 27 counties by Dec. 13. The vote differential between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch is within 0.5 percent of Boebert’s votes, according to The Hill, making the recount mandatory. State law allows a recount if the difference between votes is within 0.5 percent of the winner’s votes, and Boebert received 50.08 percent of the vote for the House seat, while Frisch lost with 49.92 percent of the vote—a difference of about 550 votes. “The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement, according to The Hill. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”Read it at The Hill
ESPN Western Colorado

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
Aspen Daily News

Wolves take the spotlight

When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
Aspen Daily News

Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored

Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
5280.com

December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds

Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Aspen Daily News

Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world

Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis releases statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin stepping down

DENVER (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin's resignation. “Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed. I enjoyed working with Senator Rankin to help rural communities, cut The post Gov. Polis releases statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin stepping down appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colo GOP Activists ‘Declare War’ on Their Own ‘Party of Whores,’ Call for Ousting Leadership

At least 100 angry Republicans gathered in a parking lot outside their state party headquarters in Greenwood Village yesterday, calling for the ousting of Kristi Burton Brown, the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, and other state party officers. Their plan? Old-fashioned intra-party organizing: flood the local party meetings with MAGA Republicans, push as many as possible into delegate positions, and vote out Brown and the rest of the old guard.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Colorado

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
cdrecycler.com

Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation

Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
The Denver Gazette

Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs

High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...

