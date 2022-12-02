Vinyl flooring is a long-lasting, waterproof, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean product that is ideal for specific spaces in the house, such as bathrooms and kitchens. But you must ensure it’s installed properly if you want to get the most out of it. When you do a vinyl installation, you should first carefully examine the old flooring. Later on in the procedure, any lumps or irregularities in the subfloor will be problematic. So, we advise allowing plenty of time for careful planning.

