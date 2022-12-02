Read full article on original website
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heat Pumps for Cold Climates
Air-source heat pumps are central to efforts to reduce building emissions. They use electricity to move heat out of the house in summer and into the house in winter. Over the course of a heating or cooling season, heat pumps can move three or more units of heat for every unit of electricity they consume. When combined with low-carbon electricity from wind and photovoltaics, they can deliver year-round comfort without fossil fuels.
Norcross accepting applications for small business grant program
The city of Norcross, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, is accepting applications for it’s Americ...
cdrecycler.com
General Kinematics prepares for ConExpo presence
Illinois-based vibratory equipment maker and separation/sorting system integrator General Kinematics Corp. (GK) says it will exhibit several types of equipment at the 2023 ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show next March in Las Vegas. GK refers to itself as a long-time exhibitor at ConExpo, but says its presence will be more prominent next...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
homesenator.com
Preparing the Subfloor for Vinyl
Vinyl flooring is a long-lasting, waterproof, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean product that is ideal for specific spaces in the house, such as bathrooms and kitchens. But you must ensure it’s installed properly if you want to get the most out of it. When you do a vinyl installation, you should first carefully examine the old flooring. Later on in the procedure, any lumps or irregularities in the subfloor will be problematic. So, we advise allowing plenty of time for careful planning.
homedit.com
What Is the Difference Between EPDM and TPO Roofing?
A quality, single-ply membrane roof is a must-have for any commercial, retail, or manufacturing building. The two most common types are EPDM and TPO roofing. Understanding which roof is best for your commercial building is an important part of managing your business. Quality roofing not only protects the interior of your facility but also boosts your space’s energy efficiency.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
globalspec.com
A. O. Smith sets new standard with high-efficiency heat pump water heater — The Voltex AL
Water heating and water treatment specialists A. O. Smith recently introduced the Voltex AL (anti-leak) hybrid electric heat pump water heater to its portfolio of residential products. This latest offering represents a state-of-the-art water heating solution with integrated leak detection, smart connectivity and updated water connections for users looking for a highly efficient, intuitive and user-friendly product.
northernarchitecture.us
Insulated Light Wood Frame
People living in high rainfall areas, heavy snow country, or areas with abundant access to wood products, can secure light, wood frame rafters to built-in extended eaves. We recommend light wood frame as an alternative to larger dimensional lumber. Not because the dome cant take the weight, but to reduce timber consumption (Fig. 13.9).
electrek.co
This portable 100W 18V solar panel has 18W USB-C built in for $114 (Reg. $230) in New Green Deals
Jump-start your off-grid power setup with ROCKPALS’ portable 100W 18V solar panel, which is on sale for a new low of $114 today. Normally $230, this discount makes now a great time to pick up this versatile portable solar panel. You’ll find a traditional DC output to charge normal solar batteries, but it also packs 18W USB-C and 24W USB-A natively so you can plug in smartphones and more, no adapter needed. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
The First Solar-Powered Car Is In Production, But It Comes at a Hot Price
Introducing the Lightyear O, an electric car that charges on the go.
TechCrunch
Plant Prefab nabs $42M to crank out ‘extremely sustainable’ custom homes
By now it’s clear that prefabrication wasn’t a cure-all for America’s housing crises, but Plant Prefab says its take on it — along with $42 million in additional funding and a new factory — will still make an impact, eventually delivering as much as 900,000 square feet of “extremely sustainable” and “extremely healthy” housing per year. The startup estimates that’ll represent around 800 units annually, in a mix of homes, apartments and condos.
Tree Hugger
US Residential Building Code Will Soon Have Hempcrete
Every time I write about alternative construction materials, a commenter will ask: "What about hemp?" The main reasons I didn't cover the hemp scene is because it reeked of the hippie aesthetic that we tend to avoid. More importantly, it wasn't easy to find or use in the U.S. But...
Can You Live in a Storage Unit?
With the cost of living steadily creeping up, many people are trying to figure out ways to tighten their belts and save money. That can sometimes mean getting creative with an already shoe-string budget. Unfortunately for those hoping to solve their money woes by living in a storage unit, I have some bad news.
northernarchitecture.us
Insulation Strategies for Earthbag Walls
Exterior insulation helps to make more efficient use of earthbag mass by creating an air buffer of resistance to extreme external temperature changes. Here we offer a few techniques for attaching various insulative materials to earthbag walls, from minimal R-values for moderately cold climates to mega-insulation for long, bitterly cold winters.
delishably.com
Do Canned Goods Spoil?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. Canned goods are convenient because they have a long shelf life. You can store them in a cabinet and use them when you need a quick meal or save them for an emergency. But, as with all foods, you should know how long they last to avoid eating food that has spoiled.
roofingmagazine.com
Breathable Synthetic Underlayment
CertainTeed announces the addition of RoofRunner AIR to its line of innovative roofing products to the Canadian market. RoofRunner AIR is a breathable synthetic roof underlayment with a multilayer coated structure that promotes rapid roof deck drying. Created with both contractors and homeowners in mind, RoofRunner AIR was designed with unique permeable layers that allow moisture to pass through to help prevent mold, rot, and structural damage overtime. The product is made for use on roof decks as a water-resistant layer beneath asphalt roofing shingles, helping to maintain a dry and healthy roof deck. In comparison to other offerings in the marketplace, RoofRunner AIR has a flexible grip to the deck, helping to reduce the chance for fastener pulls as installers maneuver on the roof during shingle installation.
What Is Hypermiling? 4 Driving Techniques That Save You Money on Gas
Do this if you want to maximize your car's MPG and go beyond even the manufacturer's fuel economy claims.
buckinghamshirelive.com
All 25 energy suppliers which will pay customers not to use electricity - including E.ON and OVO
With winter nights drawing in and temperatures plummeting people are finding themselves having to put the heating on more and more often. However while the mercury drops energy bills are soaring - along with the cost of living across most other areas. So anything which can help cut the cost...
