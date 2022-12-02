Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Snow squall hits Garfield County
The National Weather Service has just released a warning of a snow squall currently hitting the Garfield County area. The warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Expect sudden drops to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow, the Weather Service said. Motorists are also being warned to slow down.
Aspen Daily News
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
Aspen Daily News
Maple: The freaks of Aspen
Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Aspen Daily News
Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday
Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
deltapawprint.com
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past
Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
Aspen Daily News
Awaiting more info
City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High School basketball begins defense of state title
Mark down win No. 28 in a row for Aspen basketball. A year after an undefeated state championship run, a new-look Skiers roster dominated the first game of the season, three points shy of last year’s highwater mark for points, even with 10 departing seniors giving way to a slew of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
Aspen Daily News
Pickleball and fundraising
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
Aspen Daily News
Celebrating buddies
Each November, the Buddy Program celebrates its Big and Little Buddies by bringing Buddy Pairs together for a night of games, dining and dancing at the Caribou Club. We are so grateful to the Caribou Club for making this night possible for our youth and their mentors!. During this event,...
