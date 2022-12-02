Read full article on original website
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Donovan Mitchell could re-make the image of the Cleveland Cavaliers more than LeBron James did
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a very happy Donovan Mitchell apparently. When you’re told all the time that your city isn’t a “free agent destination” or that it’s “hard to attract the best names”, you start to accept it a little. Surely, there’s truth to that, right? Granted, that’s not always the case and it’s not even the case that often. A lot of players go to cities and fall in love with cities that aren’t major markets. Partly because not everyone loves being confined to smoggy, tight quarters.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Miami Dolphins win streak snapped but made it interesting late
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a win streak anymore, and they are not on top of the AFC East after getting beat by the 49ers and a 3rd string QB. Tua Tagovailoa finally woke up in the 2nd half but by then it was too late. The 49ers had put enough points on the board that Miami needed a Baltimore type comeback in the 4th. Down by 13 heading into the final period, Tua got them close with a 50 yard TD to Tyreek Hill.
