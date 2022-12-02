Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High School basketball begins defense of state title
Mark down win No. 28 in a row for Aspen basketball. A year after an undefeated state championship run, a new-look Skiers roster dominated the first game of the season, three points shy of last year’s highwater mark for points, even with 10 departing seniors giving way to a slew of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
Aspen Daily News
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
Aspen Daily News
Maple: The freaks of Aspen
Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Aspen Daily News
Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday
Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
Aspen Daily News
Celebrating buddies
Each November, the Buddy Program celebrates its Big and Little Buddies by bringing Buddy Pairs together for a night of games, dining and dancing at the Caribou Club. We are so grateful to the Caribou Club for making this night possible for our youth and their mentors!. During this event,...
2 Colorado towns ranked best ski towns in world
USA Today announced the 2022 Readers' Choice "Best Ski Town" list on Friday.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Not in my backyard, bear
Bears are still out and about, looking for their last snack before their long nap. Be sure to not give them a reason to stay awake or a place to shack up for the season. One early morning Nov. 29, Oasis Creek resident Michael McCallum heard a thud outside. He discovered a bear had just pulled his grill out onto his back porch.
Aspen Daily News
Pickleball and fundraising
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
Aspen Daily News
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
realvail.com
Snow keeps coming at Vail, Beaver Creek as crews continue opening lifts, terrain
Stupid amounts of snow continue to fall at Vail and Beaver Creek this weekend, allowing the resorts to continue opening terrain and cranking up new lifts. “We popped 240 more acres of terrain on the front side of the mountain today, including fan favorites Harrier, Stickline and 1876! With all these new trails, we are skiing and riding more than 550 acres of terrain,” Beaver Creek posted on Facebook Saturday.
VIDEO: Big blizzard hits Vail
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte finds the deep snow at Vail after the mountain received nearly 2 feet of snow in a week.
Aspen Daily News
Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored
Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: Ringing in the new year with reflections and optimism
As we approach the end of 2022, I’m shedding a lot of the angst that’s accumulated over the past year and starting to take an optimistic view of the new year ahead and all the good it will hopefully bring — if only we’re dealt a better hand than last year.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 2
Pitkin County Democrat Adam Frisch, who was narrowly defeated by Silt Republican Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election for Colorado’s U.S. House District 3, issued a statement on Thursday regarding the upcoming mandatory vote recount. Boebert, the incumbent in the race, won the election by 550 votes, according...
Aspen Daily News
Awaiting more info
City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
Avoid travel on I-70 in Summit County due to whiteout conditions
The National Weather Service says whiteout conditions are expected through Summit County along Interstate 70 on Friday morning.
Aspen Daily News
First of several Castle Creek Bridge site tours happens Saturday
City of Aspen engineers will host the first of several site tours of the new Castle Creek Bridge project on Saturday afternoon. The event is open to the public and will include information about where the new bridge would be constructed and how the project will work. The current Castle Creek Bridge was designed in 1961 and has become the busiest two-lane highway bridge in Colorado — and it is estimated to have 12 years of useful life left.
Comments / 0