Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?

3 DAYS AGO