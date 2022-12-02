Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Newly installed counter recorded nearly 42,000 Maroon Bells bike trips this year
A recently installed automated bike counter recorded nearly 42,000 trips to and from the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this year — so much traffic that Pitkin County is currently studying the feasibility of adding a bike lane on Maroon Creek Road to improve safety. “We just had a tremendous...
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Newly constructed roundabout opens on Colorado Highway 82
ASPEN, Colo. — Construction on a roundabout project is wrapping up in Aspen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began work on the "Colorado Highway 82 Aspen Airport Business Center to Aspen project" in April. Located on CO 82 between the Aspen Airport Business Center and the City of...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored
Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
Maple: The freaks of Aspen
Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday
Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
Local news in brief, Dec. 2
Pitkin County Democrat Adam Frisch, who was narrowly defeated by Silt Republican Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election for Colorado’s U.S. House District 3, issued a statement on Thursday regarding the upcoming mandatory vote recount. Boebert, the incumbent in the race, won the election by 550 votes, according...
Aspen High School basketball begins defense of state title
Mark down win No. 28 in a row for Aspen basketball. A year after an undefeated state championship run, a new-look Skiers roster dominated the first game of the season, three points shy of last year’s highwater mark for points, even with 10 departing seniors giving way to a slew of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
Pickleball and fundraising
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
Celebrating buddies
Each November, the Buddy Program celebrates its Big and Little Buddies by bringing Buddy Pairs together for a night of games, dining and dancing at the Caribou Club. We are so grateful to the Caribou Club for making this night possible for our youth and their mentors!. During this event,...
Truth and integrity?
If the Aspen school board wishes to stand for truth and integrity, then it must ask the Aspen Education Foundation to return the funds raised by a “celebrity pickleball” event to the generous donors. By featuring the infamous and unrepentant cyclist, Lance Armstrong, as a “celebrity” player in...
