live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MUSC holds 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys. Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents […]
counton2.com
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
walterborolive.com
In His Name-Colleton Christmas Cookie Crawl Contest planned
PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton will be hosting its second Christmas Cookie Crawl Fundraiser at the Walterboro Christmas Parade 5:30-7:30 p.m. on December 4 for those in need in Colleton County. They will be located in front of AHAB, next door at 251 E Washington Street and around...
momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
Goose Creek kicks off holiday season with ‘Christmas in the Creek’ tree lighting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Friday evening. Goose Creek is getting into the Christmas spirit. “This is our third annual tree lighting,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Christmas in the Creek is a whole series of events, and this […]
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
bcsdschools.net
Sedgefield Middle named an 'i-Ready Super School'
Students at Sedgefield Middle were met with smiles and applause on Thursday. SFM was recognized for outscoring all other Berkeley County middle schools in a November i-Ready challenge. As students worked diligently to complete i-Ready reading assignments, their progress and completion rates were tracked. The result -- the district's i-Ready...
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
momcollective.com
A Roundup of Weekend Itineraries in Charleston (With & Without Kids!)
There’s a reason Charleston people are flocking to the Charleston area, both for destination weekends and permanently. The many accolades don’t lie!. With so much to do and explore, sometimes it’s nice just to play tourist in your own city, but wouldn’t it be great if someone else did the legwork of putting together an entire itinerary of ideas for you?
walterborolive.com
Enter the In His Name-Colleton Gingerbread House Contest
PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton is also hosting our first annual Gingerbread House Contest. This will be People’s Choice voting held at 251 E Washington St. before, during or after the parade to place a vote for a favorite Gingerbread House. Contestants sign up fee is $10....
Dutch Fork runs away from Fort Dorchester for South Carolina 5-A title
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes were clicking on all cylinders in their 47-10 dominant victory over the Fort Dorchester Patriots, Saturday, capturing the school's sixth South Carolina AAAAA state championship in the last seven years. Running back Jarvis Green led the way for ...
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. The completion event will...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
abccolumbia.com
Dutch Fork wins seventh state championship
The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes are once again state champions. The Foxes claimed their seventh state title, all under head coach Tom Knotts, after blowing out Fort Dorchester 46-6 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium Saturday afternoon. “Losing last year, you felt the pressure and we felt tight all year,” said...
live5news.com
Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
