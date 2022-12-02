ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks Zone

Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZVNM_0jUvh91W00

It's the clash of the Titans as LeBron and Giannis go head to head as the Lakers visit the Bucks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home for a quick pit stop before going out on the road again. Coming off a win against the New York Knicks at MSG, they are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee is on a three-game winning streak, and they will look to build on that against Los Angeles. But that task is easier said than done, especially since the Lakers have been playing better of late.

Game Preview

The Bucks were pushed to the limit by the Knicks, and they were very close to dropping another game. The odds were stacked against them in the closing stages, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out. But the Bucks found a way in the end as Grayson Allen hit a huge shot with little time left on the clock. They held on to seal a 109-103 victory and solidify their place as the second seed in the East.

Ever since the infamous 'ladder incident', Giannis has been on a different level. The Greek Freak has averaged 35.6 PPG and 10.2 RPG in the last 5 games, and he is shooting at a very high percentage. The Bucks have also won four of the last five games. Milwaukee will hope that he can continue his onslaught against the Lakers as well.

Even though the Lakers have a disappointing record, they are not to be taken lightly. The team started off the season by losing 10 of their first 12 games; they had the second-worst record in the league, and it looked like they had no remedy for their problems. But since then, the Lakers have been on a roll and have won 6 out of 8 games.

Anthony Davis has been carrying the Lakers on his back. Russell Westbrook seems to be thriving in his new role off the bench, as his play has been exceptional. LeBron James is also back in form after returning from injury. If these three get going, the Bucks will have a tough time on their hands.

Injury Report

Serge Ibaka , Joe Ingles, and MarJon Beauchamp are set to miss the game against the Lakers. The Bucks may have Khris Middleton back in the lineup, as sources suggest the 3x All-Star might make his season debut against the Lakers.

The Lakers may be without several of their stars against the Bucks. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Troy Brown Jr have all been listed as probable, while Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV have been listed as questionable.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBC Bay Area

Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
FastBreak on FanNation

How to Watch Lakers-Bucks Game On Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) will play each other on Friday night in Milwaukee. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
375
Followers
158
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy