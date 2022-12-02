Read full article on original website
Related
Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Historic District was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols during its 51st annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon. Thousand of people blanketed the street this afternoon as the Town of Bluffton celebrated the holiday season. The event, a community tradition, is a perfect way to officially start the holidays. […]
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy holiday cookie decorating and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
walterborolive.com
Enter the In His Name-Colleton Gingerbread House Contest
PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton is also hosting our first annual Gingerbread House Contest. This will be People’s Choice voting held at 251 E Washington St. before, during or after the parade to place a vote for a favorite Gingerbread House. Contestants sign up fee is $10....
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
live5news.com
‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
This Is The Best Pie In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in South Carolina.
Holiday parade to impact Hanahan traffic Saturday morning
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Exchange Club’s annual Christmas parade is set to impact traffic on Saturday. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. from Hanahan High School. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: Murray Drive at Brookside to Yeamans Hall Road Belvedere Drive/Belvedere Court and adjoining streets Loftis Drive/Avalon […]
MPPD: Missing child found safe
UPDATE 10/7/2022 11:00 p.m. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that the child was found and is home safe. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Saturday morning for a missing child. 9-year-old Ella Richardson was last seen in the Coatbridge neighborhood of […]
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
etxview.com
CHURCH NEWS (copy)
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
City of Charleston holiday parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade is set to impact traffic downtown traffic on Sunday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: The parade […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Comments / 0