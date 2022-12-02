The WWE Championship has been the top prize in professional wrestling for decades. Its history can be traced back nearly 60 years, it has been held by some of the industry's biggest stars and battled over in some of the most dramatic matches. WWE posed a simple question on its Twitter on Sunday regarding the title — who is the greatest WWE Champion of all time? There are some obvious contenders — Bruno Sammartino held the title for over a decade in a record that will likely never be broken, John Cena holds the record for most reigns with the title at 13 and it can easily be argued that people like Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were champions at the height of the industry's popularity.

15 HOURS AGO