WATCH: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Year Long Absence
Welcome back. The last few months have featured several returns of past WWE Superstars as they come back to the company after some time away. Some of these names have been away for over a year but come back to quite the friendly reception. It can be a big deal for someone to return and now we have another surprise from someone who has been gone for over a year.
Perfect Timing: AEW’s Saraya Undergoes Ironic Surgery
Now that’s irony. Wrestlers have a tough time with their in-ring careers as they can get rather banged up from one match after another. Those things can lead to a variety of health issues which can shorten the wrestlers’ careers. At the same time though, there are other medical issues that can come up which have nothing to do with what happens in the ring. Those situations can be quite problematic as well, and now an AEW star is dealing with such an issue.
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
Room For One More? Former WWE Star Hints At Returning With Old Partner
She’s in too? There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are wrapping up. While a lot of names have been around, it can also lead to some interesting theories about who might be on their way back next. This time, a former WWE talent is teasing a return of her own, which might take you a bit by surprise.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Juice Robinson Signs with AEW, ROH World Television Title Match Announced for Final Battle
Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW. Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode featured a pre-recorded promo in which Robinson challenged AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe to a match for his ROH World Television Title at the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on Saturday, December 10. AEW has since confirmed the match.
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Detailed Look At The Business Side Of WWE Survivor Series 2022
The numbers don’t lie. Last weekend, WWE presented its annual Survivor Series event, though this year’s edition was more than a little different. Instead of the usual elimination matches, WWE centered the show around a pair of WarGames matches, with the men and women both getting a chance. That is quite the twist, but things seem to have gone well, at least based on the numbers.
HIM? WWE Discusses Possible Men’s Royal Rumble Winner (And It’s A Big One)
That would be different. We are coming up on the end of the year and that means it is time to start getting ready for the Road To WrestleMania. In this case that means we are going to be in search of the next challenger to Roman Reigns, who could be crowned in the men’s Royal Rumble. That is a big spot to fill and now we might know who could be getting the win to set up WrestleMania.
Ninja Mack Addresses Possible Interest From WWE And AEW
Ninja Mack feels very fortunate to be working with NOAH right now and he's excited to see where that relationship leads him. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mack showed his enthusiasm for being able to work with one of the premier wrestling promotions in Japan.
WWE Fans Debate Who Is the Greatest WWE Champion of All Time
The WWE Championship has been the top prize in professional wrestling for decades. Its history can be traced back nearly 60 years, it has been held by some of the industry's biggest stars and battled over in some of the most dramatic matches. WWE posed a simple question on its Twitter on Sunday regarding the title — who is the greatest WWE Champion of all time? There are some obvious contenders — Bruno Sammartino held the title for over a decade in a record that will likely never be broken, John Cena holds the record for most reigns with the title at 13 and it can easily be argued that people like Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were champions at the height of the industry's popularity.
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
Jessie Godderz Hopes To Compete In Cross-Promotional Rivalry Against WWE Or AEW
Jessie Godderz has been in the wrestling business for over 10 years, finding plenty of success in the tag team divisions of both OVW and TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling. Godderz currently wrestles for OVW, where he has won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships seven times. In an interview with "PW Mania," Godderz discussed his feelings about his current run in OVW and if he would ever leave the promotion for an opportunity in WWE or AEW.
WWE Main Roster Star Wants To Return To Independent Wrestling
Fans have seen a lot of wrestlers who made name for themselves on the independent circuit go on to find success in WWE, but many of them never return to the indies. However, there seems to be at least one wrestler on the WWE roster who is interested in returning to where he came from.
Former NJPW Star Officially Signs With AEW
AEW has announced that former NJPW star Juice Robinson has now officially signed with the company. During the December 2 edition of Rampage, Robinson cut a promo, issuing a challenge to ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. It was later noted on commentary that...
Wrestling Observer Live: Rock Royal Rumble rumors, Regal done with AEW
Andrew & guest Matt Ryan talk the speculation about "The Great One" returning next month.
Tyson Fury Confirms Future WWE Appearances: “Wrestling, Here We Come!”
The boxing legend was last seen during the WWE Clash At The Castle Premium Live Event, where he knocked out Austin Theory during the Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns match. He would then go on and sing with Drew McIntyre to close out the show. While speaking on Boxing Social,...
No Wasting Time: WWE Considers Changes For Next WarGames Match
They want to make some adjustments. WWE is a major wrestling promotion and that is partially due to the kinds of adjustments they occasionally make. Sometimes something is not going right and a change is needed. That can make some of their ideas better, which is what they seem to be doing again, as WWE has debuted a new match type and already thinks it needs some tweaking.
William Regal Reportedly “Finalizing a New Deal” For a WWE Return
William Regal has officially left AEW and will return to WWE. According to PWInsider, Regal is finalizing a WWE contract and will begin working for the company after the New Year. Regal is expected to work behind the scenes. Of course, this means he’ll be used for WarGames announcements, so he’ll likely appear on TV again.
Update On Ticket Sales For ROH Final Battle
ROH will hold a Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,852 tickets, and there are 1,805 left. The venue is set up for 3,657. The UFC 282...
