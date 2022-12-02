Read full article on original website
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
