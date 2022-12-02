Read full article on original website
Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season
INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS VICTORIOUS IN FIRST PSAC GAMES ON FRIDAY
The IUP basketball teams started PSAC play with victories last night. The women started the night with a 82-72 victory over Mansfield. It was the fifth consecutive victory for IUP, and the 12th straight win against Mansfield. Kiera Baughman tied a game-high 19 points for IUP, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alana Cardona added 17 points and five rebounds, with Maria Cerro adding 14 points and a career-high nine assists. Despite going scoreless for nearly four minutes late in the fourth quarter, IUP did enough at the foul line over the final 30 seconds to preserve the win. Mansfield trimmed a 19-point deficit to within seven, but could not close out the comeback in a valiant effort.
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION
Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
SHEPHERD TOO MUCH FOR IUP IN SUPER REGION ONE TITLE GAME
The Shepherd Rams got revenge on IUP for the PSAC championship game three weeks ago, moving on in the NCAA Divison II football playoffs with a big win on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the story.
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
Damascus Takes On Oakdale For the 3A Maryland Football State Championship
The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets take on the Oakdale Bears tonight at 7pm at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for the 3A Maryland State Championship. The Swarmin’ Hornets defeated River Hill 42-7 in the semifinals. RB Dillon Dunathan rushed for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Oakdale, from Frederick County, defeated St. Charles 27-22. Damascus will be appearing in their 17th State Final and will be attempting to win their 12th State championship, which would tie the state record currently held by Seneca Valley.
CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
JAMES RONALD SHERBAUGH, SR., 79
James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh, Sr., 79, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943 in New Derry, PA. Jim graduated from Derry Area High...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East crushes Hedgesville; Princeton falls at South Charleston
FAIRLEA – Senior all-stater Cadence Stewart score 32 points to lead Greenbrier East past Hedgesville 60-22 Friday night. Sophomore Ryan White added 13 points and freshman Kennedy Stewart added nine points for the Spartans. Ameilia Fouch led the Eagles with six points and Laken Copenhaver added five. Greenbrier East...
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team topples Mifflin County in season-opener
Rylee Henson netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 47-43 victory over Mifflin County Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Blue Devils brought a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and sealed the deal by making 7-of-9 free throws down...
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
OTHER FIRE CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First responders had to deal with several other calls on Friday along with the fire at the apartment complex in Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Association members were dispatched for a brush fire on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. That call came in at 5:51 PM. This marks the 72nd reported brush fire for the year in Indiana County.
