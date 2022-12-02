Read full article on original website
Related
u92radio.com
DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION
Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season
INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
wccsradio.com
RIVER VALLEY BASKETBALL WINS FIRST GAME OF TIPOFF TOURNEY
At the River Valley Tipoff Tourney, The panthers defeated Mt. Pleasant in overtime 62-54. The Panthers led by 16 at halftime but the vikings stormed back to force overtime. The panthers were led by Dom Speal with 20 points. Jayden Whitfield had 17 points and Brad McDivitt chipped in 13 points.
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live to Port Allegany vs. Union-New Castle via Lawrence County Sportsnet
CLARION, Pa. – Listen live to the PIAA Class 1A semifinal football game between Port Allegany and Union-New Castle on the Lawrence County Sportsnet. The audio-only broadcast (video is available through the NFHS Network with a subscription – $11.99 per month) will start at 6:30 p.m. with LCS’s James Dotson, Tim Contineza, and Lee Mohn on the call from Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
wccsradio.com
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
wccsradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
wccsradio.com
MAX “EUGENE” WIDDOWSON, 86
Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, NY and formerly of Clymer, PA passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Born on November 18, 1935, he was the son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson. Eugene is survived by his sister, J. Patricia McGary Fulmer...
Building the Valley: Coffee shop debuts in Vandergrift on the heels of successful 'sister' site in Freeport
If you had to pick a day to hold the grand opening for a new shop serving up steaming hot cups of fresh-ground coffee, a cold blustery one might just be the ticket. The whipping wind sending light snow dancing through the streets of Vandergrift’s business district on Nov. 18 proved to be the picture-perfect setting for the debut of Grant Ave. Coffee Co.
wtae.com
Monessen community rallies for killed high school student
MONESSEN, Pa. — Leann Snyder manages the Sunoco station in Monessen. This business and a few others starting fundraisers Thursday to raise money for Amari Altomore's family. Altomore, 16, was shot inside a home along South 14th Street Tuesday night. He died at the hospital yesterday. Monessen police say there are still no suspects in the shooting and it remains an active investigation as of Thursday.
lazytrips.com
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
explore venango
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Comments / 0