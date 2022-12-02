Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.

