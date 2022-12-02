Read full article on original website
Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams remain unperturbed despite their demotion to the bench
Chicago Bulls' duo of Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams vows not to play with their heads down after being relegated to the bench.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
USC loss means College Football Playoff field is set
There should be no debate about the four participants in the College Football Playoff now after USC flamed out in a loss to Utah. I know that college football fans care about conference championships and they should. The games are going to matter for those teams trying to win the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, and many others on Saturday.
Bryan Reynolds wants out of Pittsburgh and could be a great fit with the Cleveland Guardians
Could the Cleveland Guardians land Bryan Reynolds in a trade?. In a lot of ways, Bryan Reynolds reminds me of a very young, pre-steroid Barry Bonds. Minus the incredible base-stealing ability. Both are around the .270-.280 mark as hitters, both are 20-home runs a year type of guys, and both are/were playing outfield for the Pittsburgh Pirates at a time when they were the only offense the team had.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The lesson that CFP haters must learn sooner or later
The CFP bracket is officially set, and some folks are—as always—not happy. One of these days, they need to finally get a grip. The CFP committee has made its decision on the 2022-23 installment of its controversial 4-team bracket, with the top four being as follows (descending order): Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State.
